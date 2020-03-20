News updates from Hindustan Times| How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:20 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases

The Delhi government on Thursday stepped up sweeping restrictions to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by prohibiting gatherings of more than 20 people and ordering the closure of all dine-in restaurants in the national capital till March 31.

‘Insult to the great man’: Sunil Gavaskar slams BCCI official for alleged ‘insensitive statement’

The postponement of the Indian Premier League has started a debate on the status of the tournament in the future.

IFS officer shares scary video of leopard attacking crowd, puts forth a warning too

Videos of humans lending a helping hand to animals in distress warms one’s heart and makes one believe in the coexistence of nature and humans. But not this one.

International Day of Happiness 2020: How being happy makes you healthy

Difficult times call for greater efforts to sustain hope and smile in the world. As March 20 is the International Day of Happiness, here is looking at how being happy goes hand-in-hand with being healthy.

Spotted some news about coronavirus on WhatsApp? Here’s how to check if its fake

WhatsApp had established a system for users to report fake news during polls and also flag any news that seemed dubious.

Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams

The Range Rover SUVs are known for being no-nonsense vehicles which strike a balance between offering luxury in good measure while remaining true to their drive genetics and that is the path Evoque 2020 continues to chart for itself.