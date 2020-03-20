e-paper
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases

How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases

The Delhi government has shut all educational institutions, weekly markets, cinema halls, gyms, nightclubs and spa.

delhi Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Bijal, with Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and other officials at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Bijal, with Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and other officials at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)
         

The Delhi government on Thursday stepped up sweeping restrictions to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by prohibiting gatherings of more than 20 people and ordering the closure of all dine-in restaurants in the national capital till March 31.

The Delhi government has arranged 768 beds in various hospitals for coronavirus patients. Out of these 57 are currently occupied. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that there are 550 isolation beds in Delhi government hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients out of which 40 beds have been occupied with suspected cases.

There are 95 beds available in the central government hospitals out of which 67 beds have been occupied by suspected Covid-19 patients, he added.

The government is disinfecting buses, ISBTs, and metros daily, the Chief Minister said. Here are some other measures put in place by the government to check coronavirus outbreak:

* Hand stamping for those in home quarantine

* Neighbours and RWAs of those in home quarantine to be informed

* Mandatory thermal screening at public places

* Mandatory reporting of suspected cases at helpline numbers; ambulances for picking up of suspects at thermal screening points if person reports they may have had recent contact with a person who returned after visiting a high-risk country

* FIR for violation of condition by people in home quarantine

* Private sector advised to work from home whenever possible

* Preparations be made to map the availability of ICU beds, ventilators in government, private hospitals

* Promote contactless digital transactions (UPI etc)

* All shopping malls should be disinfected daily, ample hand sanitisers at entrances be available

The decisions, which are in addition to the government’s orders of shutting all educational institutions, weekly markets, cinema halls, gyms, nightclubs and spas, were taken in a meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Thursday to review the preventive measures taken by the city administration against the spread of the virus.

