News updates from Hindustan Times: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 02, 2020

Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advised on Thursday antibody tests (or blood tests) in areas that are emerging as hot spots of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a move that will ensure faster detection of all possible cases in these clusters and help authorities buy some precious time to contain the fast-spreading pandemic.

Amid fight against Covid-19, Prateek Hajela moved from health commissioner’s post

Former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator for Assam and 1995-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Prateek Hajela was removed as commissioner of health services, Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Kyrgyzstan nationals test negative belying speculations of Jamaat links

Samples of all 17 foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan, and two tour guides, who were in the eye of a media storm, tested negative for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Patna on Thursday resulting in huge relief for state officials.

Police arrest Jamia scholar for alleged role in Delhi riots

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a PhD scholar of Jamia Millia Islamia in connection with a case of rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to February's communal violence in north-east Delhi that claimed 53 lives and left over 400 others injured.

Covid-19 update: North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

North Korea remains totally free of the coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang has insisted, despite mounting scepticism overseas as confirmed global infections near one million.

Aakash Chopra lists 5 cricketers who will suffer the most if IPL gets cancelled

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reportedly set to be cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the entire world. More than 920,000 people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 47,000 people have lost their lives so far.

Dalgona coffee, #UntilTomorrow: Instagram trends in the times of lockdown

Since the past few weeks, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, most people are staying home, working or lounging, only leaving the warm embrace of their couch or bed for frequent snacking and meals.

Zoom apologies for privacy issues, announces a 90-day feature freeze

Video conferencing app Zoom has been in news off lately owing to its exponentially growing popularity amid the Covid-19 lockdown. This has prompted a spotlight on its privacy and security issues.

Shirtless dad interrupts daughter’s news report at home. Watch

If there's one tweet that demonstrates the biggest problem of working from home, this one by reporter Jessica Lang does so perfectly. Benefits such as no commuting, sitting in dirty pyjamas all day, not having to meet that co-worker you hate aside, WFH has a huge disadvantage - the distractions.