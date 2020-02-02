News updates from Hindustan Times: India scripts record with historic 5-0 series win against New Zealand and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:47 IST

India vs New Zealand: India scripts record with historic 5-0 series win against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma’s impressive half-century and stunning bowling performances by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini led India to a 7–run win over New Zealand in the 5th T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The victory on Sunday made India the first full ICC member to win a T20I series 5-0. This was India’s 8th T20I victory on the trot – their best winning-run in the history of the shortest format of the game.

AAP MP seeks Adityanath’s arrest for accusing Arvind Kejriwal of Pak links

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has called for the arrest of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for saying that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal has links to Pakistan.

4 politicians released after 6 months’ detention in Kashmir

Three leaders of the National Conference (NC) and one of the Peoples Democratic Party were released on Sunday, almost six months after they were put under detention as the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories in August last year.

LIC’s listing in second half of next fiscal seems logical: Finance secy

The country’s largest insurer and institutional investor, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, may be listed in the second half of the next financial year, finance secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday, according to PTI.

“We will follow the extant procedure for the listing and for other things including the legislative changes it requires in consultation with the ministry of law and that process we already started… Listing in the second half of FY21 seems logical,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

‘Will not allow to implement NRC in Maharashtra’, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he will not allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in the state but also defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying it is not about taking away citizenship rights from anyone.

‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion to PM Modi on economy is also a jibe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted a suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how to help the country’s sagging economy, all with a video, as he continued his attack on the government over the budget.

Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Ananya Panday: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

Here is this week’s list of best and worst dressed Bollywood celebrities, read on to find out this week’s fashion scorecard.

