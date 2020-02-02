e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion to PM Modi on economy is also a jibe

‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion to PM Modi on economy is also a jibe

Rahul Gandhi had criticised the budget on Saturday, saying it contained no strategic idea or anything concrete and it showed the “hollow” approach of the government that was “all talk and nothing happening”.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI file photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted a suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how to help the country’s sagging economy, all with a video, as he continued his attack on the government over the budget.

On Sunday, Congress leader's proposal also included a video of the Prime Minister doing some yoga exercises.

On Sunday, Congress leader’s proposal also included a video of the Prime Minister doing some yoga exercises.

“Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy,” the Congress leader posted on Twitter. 

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a slew of measures to boost economic growth back up from its lowest in a decade.

Also read | Who paid Jamia shooter, asks Rahul Gandhi a day after shooting in Delhi

But the Congress party said the government was in complete denial that the economy faces a “grave macroeconomic challenge” and claimed that it had given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth and creating jobs.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech came at a time when India is grappling with its worst economic slowdown in a decade.

The government estimates economic growth this year is estimated to fall to an 11-year low of 5% in FY20 from 6.1% in FY19. Estimated nominal growth at 7.5% in FY20 is the lowest since 1975-76 (FY76) as per the FY12-based GDP series.

The Congress has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on the economic slowdown and highlighted its “failures” on the economic front, rising unemployment and agrarian distress.

Also read | ‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020

