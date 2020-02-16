News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’, says PM Modi and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:59 IST

‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s identity was made through its collective tradition and culture and not defined by its rulers. He was addressing the centenary celebrations of Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi.

‘No time frame set by govt to remove all I-T exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on said the idea behind introducing second alternative tax slabs sans exemptions is to take the country towards “a simplified, exemption-free and reduced rate of tax regime.” However, there was no time frame set by the government to remove all exemptions, she told reporters in Hyderabad.

The Delhi minister who took oath in the name of freedom fighters

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet member Gopal Rai on Sunday departed from tradition when he took oath of office in the name of freedom fighters instead of ‘God’s name’.

AR Rahman’s daughter trolled by Taslima Nasreen for wearing burqa

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman again silenced her critics including author Taslima Nasreen who called out her father for her choice of wearing a burqa. Taslima had recently criticised them for how “even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily.”

India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly

The Indian cricket team will play a day-night Test in Australia when they go for the Tour Down Under later this year, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

Filmfare Awards 2020| Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt: Best and worst dressed celebrities

The biggies of Bollywood headed to Guwahati for the 65th Filmfare Awards on Saturday night. Celebrities including Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Urvashi Rautela, Ranveer Singh were seen dressed to the nines as they walked the red carpet of the awards show.

WhatsApp reveals some surprising details about the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

If you were trying to delete a message for everyone and for some reason it does not happen, WhatsApp won’t notify you.

