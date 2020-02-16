e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘No time frame set by govt to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman

‘No time frame set by govt to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing a post-budget press conference on February 1, Sitharaman had said the government intended to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Budget 2020, in Hyderabad on Sunday, Feb 16, 2020.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Budget 2020, in Hyderabad on Sunday, Feb 16, 2020.(ANI )
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the idea behind introducing second alternative tax slabs sans exemptions is to take the country towards “a simplified, exemption-free and reduced rate of tax regime.” However, there was no time frame set by the government to remove all exemptions, she told reporters here after an interactive session with trade representatives and intellectuals on the Union budget.

“At the moment we only started a second alternative with some exemptions removed or some exemptions included, although the original intention was to remove all exemptions and give a clear simplified reduced rate of income tax,” the finance minister said.

The budget 2020-21 has introduced more tax slabs and offers higher limits provided the taxpayer is ready to forego all the existing exemptions and deductions including home loan interest, other tax savings investments.

“We have not made up our minds as yet (on the removal of all exemptions)... We are trying step by step, to move forward and no particular timeline has been given,” she said when asked if there is any time frame for removing all income tax exemptions.

Addressing a post-budget press conference on February 1, Sitharaman had said the government intended to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run.

On Sunday, she said that based on a simulation and assumption, 69 per cent of taxpayers would have benefitted and probably 11 per cent would have been “attracted” had the new tax regime been introduced last year.

When asked about the Supreme Court order on telcos’ payment of dues and the concerns expressed by some bankers, Sitharaman said it may not be proper for her to comment on the matter as there is a Ministry concerned looking into it.

“The concerned Ministry is looking into it. So, it may not be proper for me to comment on it” she added.

To a query on allegations by the Telangana government that there was a decline in devolution of funds to states from the Centre, she said the allocation is followed as per the recommendations of the Finance commissions and it is not true that the centre is not cooperating with states.

tags
top news
406 Indians back from China test negative for coronavirus, to be sent home
406 Indians back from China test negative for coronavirus, to be sent home
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news