News updates from Hindustan Times: Keep Covid-19 vaccine wastage below 1%, Centre asks states and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Keep vaccine wastage below 1%, Centre asks states/UTs

A day before India opens its vaccination drive to everyone above the age of 45 years, the Union health ministry on Wednesday asked states and union territories to keep vaccine wastage below 1 per cent. Read more

Assembly elections: Facebook to curb hate speech in India

Facebook on Wednesday announced its plans to remove any content found to be in violation of the policy it has formulated to check hate speech in view of elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Read more

French warships arrive in Indian waters for joint exercise with Quad navies

Two French warships are making a port call at Kochi ahead of the La Pérouse joint naval exercise, which will see France leading manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal that will involve the navies of the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. Read more

NIA court sentences LeT terrorist to 10-year imprisonment in conspiracy case

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a 10-year jail sentence to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Saifullah Mansoor in connection with a conspiracy case. Read more

Rishabh Pant leads DC: Why saddle the happiest kid on the playground with responsibility?

There is certainly more than just a hint of sadism in seeking out the happiest kid on the playground and saddling him with the dourest of responsibilities. Read more

When 23-year-old Anushka Sharma said she 'would not want to be working' after marriage

Anushka Sharma returned to work on Wednesday, just a couple of months after giving birth to her daughter Vamika. The actor had said last year that she plans to resume work four months after delivering her baby. Read more

Recipe: Bookmark this frosted carrot cake banana bread for Easter breakfast

Easter is just around the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note with a scrumptious vegan breakfast of carrot cake banana bread. Read more

Shikhar Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Bhangra in Gabbar Style’ wins Instagram

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are “setting Instagram reels on fire together”. And they're doing so with a killer bhangra dance routine. Read more

Spotify launches new playlists based on artist, genre and decade

Spotify on Wednesday launched new personalised playlists based on three different categories. Starting today, Spotify Premium and free users will have access to playlists based on artist mix, genre mix and decade mix. Read more

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan road test review: Ace adventurer

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been ruling the roost in the affordable adventure bike world for quite some time now. It enjoys a fairly sweet spot in the market thanks to its positioning and the unique set of abilities that it brings to the table, like no other motorcycle in the segment. Read more