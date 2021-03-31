Covid-19: Keep vaccine wastage below 1%, Centre asks states/UTs

A day before India opens its vaccination drive to everyone above the age of 45 years, the Union health ministry on Wednesday asked states and union territories to keep vaccine wastage below 1 per cent. Assuring that there is no shortage of vaccines, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked states to identify areas where vaccine coverage has been low so far and take "corrective actions" there.

The health secretary held a video-conference with health secretaries and immunisation officers of all states and UTs to review the status, pace and several issues regarding the ongoing vaccination drive as from tomorrow vaccination will be not be limited to only senior citizens or those with co-morbidities. The Centre also asked states to review the vaccination of health care workers and front line workers done so far.

Over 84% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported from 8 states

On the inoculation of health care workers and frontline workers, the Centre asked states to archive incorrect or duplicate entries on Co-WIN platform, to identify low vaccine coverage areas and to finally ensure that vaccination of these two priority groups can be wrapped up.

Vaccine wastage was also addressed at Wednesday's meeting where the Centre asked the states to maintain vaccine wastage below 1 per cent, while the present national wastage percentage is 6. States and UTs have been asked to regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels.

National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma, who was also present at the video conference, said states should promptly supply vaccines to hospitals according to their demand, instead of conserving vaccines for the second dose.

As of Wednesday 7am, over 6 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, which includes health care, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years with comorbidities.