News updates from Hindustan Times: Message behind PM Modi’s changed Twitter profile picture amid Covid-19 crisis and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:00 IST

Covid-19 lockdown: PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle, minutes after addressing the nation where he announced that the Covid-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. The new picture shows PM Modi with his mouth and nose covered with a traditional ‘gamcha’ (towel-like cloth), and is taken from the opening shot of his address today, his third televised address in less than a month.

National lockdown extended till 3 May. Why 20 April is still a crucial date

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the national lockdown till 3 May but held out hope that the lockdown norms, to be enforced strictly for the next one week, could be relaxed for localities that do not have a single case from April 20. What is the importance of April 20?

US govt body ‘troubled’ by denial of food to Pakistani Hindus, Christians amid Covid-19 crisis

A US bipartisan panel that monitors religious freedom around the world has expressed concern over reports that Pakistan’s Hindu and Christian minorities were being denied food aid amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Ra One producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19 the second time

Ra.One and Chennai Express producer Karim Morani has reportedly tested positive for the second time. He is admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and had showed no symptoms of the virus after testing positive on April 8.

‘If the pitches are flat...’: Nasser Hussain on how Test cricket can be preserved

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes the health of Test cricket can be preserved only when the bowlers have a slight advantage over batsmen and when the first innings score can be around 300. He wants the pitches to have more life for the bowlers in the first innings and this will make the scenario a lot more interesting.

Life in the times of lockdown: Here’s how to turn something old into something new

All those bottles, cards and papers you swore you’d do something with, now’s the time. It’s not even hard. You can turn coconut shells into planters, for instance, in a matter of minutes.

Instagram redesigns IGTV app to help you discover more creators

Instagram first launched its standalone Instagram TV or the IGTV app back in 2018 in a bid to put emphasis on the vertical videos, which it believes would be the future of video. With just one million downloads on the Play Store, the app isn’t exactly popular among the users. At least not in a way the company would want it to be. Now, the company is making major changes to the app that would lay greater emphasis on vertical videos.

‘President has total authority’: Donald Trump on reopening the economy

US President Donald Trump has said that he exercises total authority over reopening the economy. Speaking to reporters, the US President said that he has been there for the states and will continue to work with the states on the issue. When told that states have taken the call on opening schools & even restaurants, Trump said that he let it happen and he could have closed it up.

Watch the full video for all the details.