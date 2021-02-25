News updates from HT: Months before Chamoli flood, satellite images showed crack in mountain ice and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Months before Chamoli tragedy, satellite images showed crack in mountain ice

Months before the landslide, which triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on February 7, satellite images showed a crack opening on an ice-covered flank of 6,029 metre-high Ronti mountain. Read more

‘All pass’: Tamil Nadu CM says no final exams for classes 9,10, 11

Tamil Nadu state board students in classes 9, 10 and 11 will not have to take examinations in the current academic year, announced chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, when the state assembly reconvened on Thursday. Read more

3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms, monthly compliance reports: Big points from govt guidelines on social media

The Centre on Thursday announced new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms and regulate the OTT platforms. Read more

Janata curfew, weekend lockdown: Maha districts impose curbs amid Covid spike

With a four-month high in the single-day spike of Covid0-19 cases, the situation in Maharashtra has taken a severe turn now as what began as a concentrated outbreak of infections has now started spreading elsewhere in the state. Read more

India bowled out for 145 as Root and Leach give hosts a dose of spin tonic

India started day 2 of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at the overnight score of 99/3, trailing England by just 13 runs. Read more

With young at heart in mind, Mercedes A-Class Limousine aims to open new segment

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is all set for an India launch on March 25 and the luxury car maker is looking at it to further bolster its prospects in the country. Read more

Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, asks if fighting for 'primitive monkeys' is 'worth it'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, reacting to a video of young men and women giving wrong answers to questions about Indian history and current affairs, called them 'primitive monkeys'. Read more

Haunting or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divided

They say art is not what you see but what you make others see, and it appears those who have seen Indian contemporary fashion Raw Mango's latest campaign for its Spring Summer 2021 collection 'Other' are divided by what feelings it evokes in them. Read more

Her rant about offices reopening went viral. Here’s what she’ll miss the most

Unless you’ve been staying under a rock (and that’s important too some times), you’ve probably seen the now-viral, highly relatable, and absolutely hilarious video of a woman ranting about offices reopening. Read more

Watch | ‘Gold medal in lying’: PM Modi on Rahul’s ‘north-south’ & ‘fisheries’ remark