News updates from Hindustan Times: New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge

A federal judge on Saturday said that the rules limiting applications and renewals for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme were invalid as federal judge Chad Wolf, when he signed rule, was not legally serving as acting Homeland Security secretary, reported CNN. Read More

Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in national capital Delhi. Read More

In Mumbai, BMC begins restoration of British era heritage milestones

After a delay of about two years since it was first planned, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday started work on restoration of 11 British era heritage milestone markers of the city. Read More

Covid-19: As nationwide tally fall, top 10 states reporting maximum number of daily cases

India has been witnessing a decline in the Covid-19 cases for the last few weeks, but there are 10 states and union territories (UTs) are still reporting the maximum number of daily cases. Read More

Kolkata residents create history on Diwali by shunning fireworks

Fireworks and crackers, an integral part of Diwali and Kali Puja, almost disappeared on Saturday night from the West Bengal capital as a vast majority of residents followed the recent order of the Calcutta high court. Read More

‘He sent me a text saying ‘you’re playing really well’’: Devdutt Padikkal reveals special praise from star batsman

Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore was quite easily the find of the Indian Premier League 2020. In his maiden IPL season, Padikkal scored 473 runs to not only be the highest run-scorer for RCB, but hold the record for the most runs by a batsman in his debut IPL season. Padikkal peeled off four five half-centuries and the promise showed by the youngster fetched him the ‘Emerging Player’ award. Read More

Diwali 2020: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi look gorgeous as they attend puja, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share festive looks

Diwali celebrations may be low-key in Bollywood this year but they more than made up with the glitz and glamour. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi were among those who shared their festive looks as they gave a glimpse into their celebrations. Read More

Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race

Defiant supporters of US President Donald Trump held a rally in Washington on November 14, a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden They displayed support for Trump through chants and waving flags as they marched to the Supreme Court to protest the election results and falsely assert the vote was stolen. The march was peaceful during the day before turning tense at night. Watch