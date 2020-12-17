News updates from Hindustan Times: Isro’s K Sivan says next PSLV launch for Indian space startups and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:02 IST

Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups

After the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) successfully placed the communications satellite CMS 01 in orbit on Thursday, ISRO chairperson K Sivan announced that the next mission of the dependable rocket would carry satellites developed by Indian space start-ups and companies. Read more

Switching sides: ‘History is repeating itself in West Bengal,’ says opposition

Even as Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee is crying foul and alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party has nibbled into her party, opposition leaders and political experts said it was the TMC which had started the practice of defection. Read more

PM Modi’s virtual address to MP farmers to be telecast live across 23k villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers virtually in a Kisan Kalyan Sammelan of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a day after hundreds of farmers from the state started foot march from Morena to support the farmers’ protest in the national capital demanding repeal of three central farm laws. Read more

‘Consider cancelling Christmas’: Priti Patel tells Britons to play it safe as pandemic rages

UK home secretary Priti Patel on Thursday urged Britons to consider cancelling plans for Christmas if it means travelling long distances to meet friends and family, given the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and the prospect that the festive period could lead to a spike in January. Read more

India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar reacts after openers Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal flop in Adelaide

Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with the performances of India openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in the first innings of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. Read more

The Stand review: Sprawling Stephen King adaptation collapses under its own weight

It’s difficult to gauge a show’s quality based on just four episodes — it’s like trying to understand a song after listening to just one verse, or a book on the basis of a couple of chapters. But only four episodes of The Stand were provided for this review, and that’s what we’ll have to work with. Read more

Asus ZenBook Flip S review: Minor sacrifices, major gains

“With great 2-in-1 comes great productivity.” We just made that up. But that isn’t a lie as some OEMs are not able to make full use of this form factor and push it to its real potential. Read more

Canada declares Santa Claus as an essential worker, people applaud

Kids in Canada can rejoice because the country’s top doctor informed that Santa Claus is now an essential worker. The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr Theresa Tam, shared a video of her online conversation with Father Christmas where she declared the happy news to the kids. Read more

Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

ISRO launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by ISRO amid Covid-19 pandemic. CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of frequency spectrum. Watch here