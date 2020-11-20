News updates from Hindustan Times: Night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara from tomorrow and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara from tomorrow

A day after the Gujarat government imposed a complete curfew in Ahemedabad effective from 9pm of November 20 till 6am of November 23, night curfew has been brought back in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara between 9pm and 6am in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the state, The reimposition of night curfew will be effective from November 21. Read more

Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest 2020

Aditya Choudhury, a 14-year-old student from Singapore and 16-year-old Ananya Mukerji from India were on Friday declared the senior winner and runner-up of the 2020 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the world’s oldest such contest launched in 1883. Read more

HTLS 2020: Don’t just think about T20 or IPL, look at Tests and ODIs too, says Kapil Dev

Legendary Indian cricketer and former captain Kapil Dev on Friday said the Indian Premier League (IPL) has strengthened Indian cricket but the board should also focus on traditional formats - Tests and ODIs - instead of only concentrating on the developement of T20 cricket, while in conversation with senior sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon on day 2 of the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Read more

Saif Ali Khan says he’s considering cancelling his autobiography, is sure certain section of Indian audience will abuse him

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he is contemplating ‘chickening out’ of his book deal, and he hasn’t even told his publishers yet. Saif said that he isn’t prepared for the abuse that he will attract for being honest with his story. Read more

‘Not the cool girl’: Hina Khan aces monochrome fashion with a twist in graphic Swapnil Shinde dress, turquoise earrings. SEE PICS

Hina Khan’s transformation onscreen from the sweet and simple bahu Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Kasautii Zindagi Kayy reboots’s sultry vamp Komolika showcased the stunning actor’s acting prowess, range and style evolution, and much like her onscreen transformation, the 33-year-old former Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s offscreen sartorial sense is easily one of the best among television celebrities. Read more

Nissan Magnite first drive review: A one-shot aim at sub-compact SUV is on point

Nissan Magnite comes as yet another option for prospective buyers in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment. And while buyers are pampered and peppered with choices galore, Magnite is being widely seen as Nissan’s one-shot aim at glory after years of rather lacklustre performance here. Read more

Sun sets for last time in 2020 in this Alaskan town, will rise again in 2021

Have you heard about Utqiaġvik, the United States’ northernmost town? Located in Alaska, previously called Barrow, this is a place where the sun sat at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Wondering why that is worth a mention? It’s because the residents of this place will not see the sun gracing the sky again until January next year. Read more