News updates from Hindustan Times: On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:17 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University students shouting slogans and raising banners clashed with police on Monday outside the campus as they protested against the administration’s “anti-student” policy.

Read full story here.

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree

Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray on Monday drove out of Matoshree, his family home in Mumbai’s Bandra, to meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at a luxury hotel 7 km away after the NCP veered in favour of supporting a Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

Read full story here.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, family says he has been advised rest

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital in Bandra after he complained of chest pain.

Read full story here.

Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has nominated former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh to the parliamentary standing committee on finance in place of party colleague Digvijaya Singh.

Read full story here.

Happy birthday Boney Kapoor: 10 pictures with Janhvi, Arjun, Anil and Sridevi to prove family means everything to him

Film producer Boney Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday. To kick start the day, we bring you the 10 warmest pictures of him and his family. Boney is father to two four kids--Arjun, Anhsula, Janhvi and Khushi. While Arjun and Anshula are his kids from first marriage to the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are from his second marriage to late actor Sridevi.

Read full story here.

Kapil Dev has his say on Ranveer Singh’s Natraj shot for ‘83’

The ‘Natraj Shot’ has always been synonymous with former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev and any depiction of the legend is incomplete without the brilliant skill. With Ranveer Singh essaying the role of the 1983 World Cup winning captain, the actor is working hard on incorporating the mannerisms of Dev and on Monday, he posted a picture of himself trying out the famous ‘Natraj shot’.

Read full story here.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp status for Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev ji who is considered to be the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most prominent festivals for Sikhs and is celebrated all over the world. This year Gurpurab will take place on November 12. and will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Read full story here.