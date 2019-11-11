e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times: On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JNU students take part in massive protest against education norm policies at JNU in New Delhi on 11 November 2019.
JNU students take part in massive protest against education norm policies at JNU in New Delhi on 11 November 2019.(( Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo))
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University students shouting slogans and raising banners clashed with police on Monday outside the campus as they protested against the administration’s “anti-student” policy.

Read full story here.

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree

Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray on Monday drove out of Matoshree, his family home in Mumbai’s Bandra, to meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at a luxury hotel 7 km away after the NCP veered in favour of supporting a Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

Read full story here.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, family says he has been advised rest

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital in Bandra after he complained of chest pain.

Read full story here.

Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has nominated former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh to the parliamentary standing committee on finance in place of party colleague Digvijaya Singh.

Read full story here.

Happy birthday Boney Kapoor: 10 pictures with Janhvi, Arjun, Anil and Sridevi to prove family means everything to him

Film producer Boney Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday. To kick start the day, we bring you the 10 warmest pictures of him and his family. Boney is father to two four kids--Arjun, Anhsula, Janhvi and Khushi. While Arjun and Anshula are his kids from first marriage to the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are from his second marriage to late actor Sridevi.

Read full story here.

Kapil Dev has his say on Ranveer Singh’s Natraj shot for ‘83’

The ‘Natraj Shot’ has always been synonymous with former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev and any depiction of the legend is incomplete without the brilliant skill. With Ranveer Singh essaying the role of the 1983 World Cup winning captain, the actor is working hard on incorporating the mannerisms of Dev and on Monday, he posted a picture of himself trying out the famous ‘Natraj shot’.

Read full story here.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp status for Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev ji who is considered to be the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most prominent festivals for Sikhs and is celebrated all over the world. This year Gurpurab will take place on November 12. and will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Read full story here.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News