e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp status for Gurpurab

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: This year Gurpurab will take place on November 12. and will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev ji
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev ji (Unsplash )
         

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev ji who is considered to be the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most prominent festivals for Sikhs and is celebrated all over the world. This year Gurpurab will take place on November 12. and will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Here are a few wishes you can send to your loved ones on Guruparab:

May Dev ji’s blessings and happiness surround you as we congregate to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

May your be life full of joyful days and may you never encounter any adversity ever with Guru’s blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birthday. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Hindustantimes

May the name of Wahe Guru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birth anniversary. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Hindustantimes

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji’s divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. May Dev ji bless you. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Hindustantimes

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, and bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

May this Gurpurab bring Joy & Happiness in your life! Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Let’s make this day joyous and bright! Let’s celebrate Guru ji’s birth anniversary and pledge to follow his teachings. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Wish a very happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate the Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti! Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle