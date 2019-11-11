Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp status for Gurpurab

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:21 IST

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev ji who is considered to be the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most prominent festivals for Sikhs and is celebrated all over the world. This year Gurpurab will take place on November 12. and will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Here are a few wishes you can send to your loved ones on Guruparab:

May Dev ji’s blessings and happiness surround you as we congregate to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

May your be life full of joyful days and may you never encounter any adversity ever with Guru’s blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birthday. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

May the name of Wahe Guru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birth anniversary. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji’s divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. May Dev ji bless you. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, and bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

May this Gurpurab bring Joy & Happiness in your life! Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Let’s make this day joyous and bright! Let’s celebrate Guru ji’s birth anniversary and pledge to follow his teachings. Happy Gurpurab 2019!

Wish a very happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate the Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti! Happy Gurpurab 2019!

