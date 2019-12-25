e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’ and all the latest news

Dec 25, 2019
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being garlanded in Sheohar, Bihar on Monday 23 December.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being garlanded in Sheohar, Bihar on Monday 23 December.(HT Photo)
         

Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’

The latest round of barbs comes even though BJP and JD (U) leaders claimed that the Jharkhand results will have no impact on NDA in Bihar and that the ruling coalition “was firm and intact”. Read more

‘We have power of truth, China has power of gun’: Dalai Lama

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama has a message for China on Christmas: “We have the power of truth. Chinese communists have the power of gun. In the long run, power of truth is much stronger than power of gun.” Read more

What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka in UP?

The Congress is desperately seeking to tap the anger of the youth, especially the students, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the CAA and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. Read more

‘I think this will be a flop idea’: Former Pakistan captain on Sourav Ganguly’s four-nation tournament idea

This move has been seen as an attempt by the ‘Big Three’ of world cricket (India, England and Australia cricket boards) to counter the International Cricket Board’s (ICC) plans to add an additional 50-overs world event to the next ICC Future Tours Programme. Read more

Sacred Games only Indian show on New York Times’ list of 30 best international TV series of the decade

Sacred Games has featured on The New York Times’ list of 30 best international TV series of the decade. It’s the only Indian show to make the cut. Read more

Nokia 1.3 aka Nokia TA-1213 spotted, could be HMD Global’s next entry-level phone

After Nokia 2.3, HMD Global is working on another affordable smartphone. Dubbed as Nokia 1.3, the phone has been spotted online ahead of the launch. Read more

Ranveer Singh, Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Ranbir Kapoor among best dressed men this year

Here are some of the names we’ve zeroed in on for the best-dressed men in 2019 as the year comes to a close. Read more

