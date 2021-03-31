News updates from Hindustan Times: Rainforest destruction went up by 12% in 2020, says report and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rainforest destruction went up by 12% in 2020, says report

The primary forest loss globally was 12% higher in 2020 compared to 2019 and the resulting carbon emissions from this are equivalent to the annual emissions of 570 million cars, or more than double their number on the US roads, the World Resources Institute (WRI) has said in a statement. Read more

Barauni woman planned father-in-law’s murder to secure job for husband: Police

The government railway police (GRP) in Bihar late Tuesday evening arrested a woman who allegedly planned her father-in-law’s murder in Barauni so that her husband could get his job in the railways. Read more

No masks, social distancing: Covid-19 safety rules violated in Delhi's Ghazipur market

The number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital Delhi have been increasing over the past few weeks. The Centre is also concerned about the second wave of the infection, and has said the situation is turning from bad to worse. Read more

Mere discord not enough to annul Church marriage: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court at Goa has set aside a marriage annulment granted to a man the Church on grounds that the marriage suffered from ‘grave lack of discretion of judgment’ and restored the union after the wife appealed alleging that the annulment was granted on false grounds. Read more

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer to make his Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's son, Dharmendra reacts

Another Deol is entering Bollywood and his family is nothing but excited about it. Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol, is all set to make his acting debut. Read more

'I miss my pizza and Doraemon': Shafali Verma on renewing appetite for runs

It took 377 days to see Shafali Verma bat in an international after the fearless opener single-handedly took India to the T20 World Cup final in Australia early last year. Read more

Kartik Aaryan nails a handstand, says ‘Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai’

Two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai for designer Manish Malhotra, Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan had tested positive for Covid-19 and was flooded with “get well soon” messages from fans. Read more

Volkswagen Taigun SUV breaks cover, to take on Creta, Seltos and Kushaq SUVs

Volkswagen has officially taken the covers off the production-spec Taigun SUV, which made its debut at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida in February, 2020. Read more

People play volleyball in front of erupting volcano in Iceland. Watch

An Icelandic volcano located near Mount Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur recently erupted. Dormant for more than 6,000 years, the eruption spewed lava that reached a height of more than 300 feet. Read more

Watch| ‘Pakistan also desires peaceful relations’: Imran Khan writes back to PM Modi