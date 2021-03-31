Kartik Aaryan nails a handstand, says ‘Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai’

Two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai for designer Manish Malhotra, Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan had tested positive for Covid-19 and was flooded with “get well soon” messages from fans. One week after contracting coronavirus, Kartik gave fans a sneak peek into his fitness routine this Wednesday and the Internet is beyond impressed to see him nail a handstand with humour intact.

Taking to his social media handle, Kartik shared a picture of himself in the backdrop of a construction site and dressed in athleisure wear from head to toe. Donning a red tee teamed with a grey hoodie and a pair of grey Yoga pants, Kartik completed his sporty look with a pair of black sneakers.

Face hidden behind his hoodie cap and arms, the actor was seen effortlessly standing topsy turvy on his hands with his feet in the air. He hilariously captioned the picture, “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!! (Everything looks upside down after Covid) Good Morning” sic.

Handstand benefits:

The athletic activity or handstand exercise is called Adho Mukha Vrksasana in modern yoga while it is named bananeira in Afro-Brazilian martial art –capoeira. It involves balancing the body by spacing one’s hands approximately shoulder-width apart and extending the legs straight up together.

While it is performed in acro dance, cheerleading, circus, yoga, calisthenics and gymnastics, it is not recommended if the position of one’s ribs, hips and legs keeps changing or there is too much motion or adjustments in search of balance. This can happen during finding the correct alignment due to lack of body awareness or lack of ab strength.

Since handstand is a plyometric exercise, meaning that it bears the own bodyweight, it is beneficial in increasing circulation in the upper body, increasing the blood flow to lungs and strengthening of bones in wrists, arms, shoulders and spine. It also helps to build up one’s core strength, strengthen hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thigh muscles and spinal muscles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter