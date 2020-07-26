News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan Congress crisis puts governor’s powers in the spotlight and all the latest news

Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight

A governor’s powers and role in the state legislature’s affairs are back in focus amid the political crisis in Rajasthan. Congress legislators backing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot staged a five-hour sit-in on Friday asking governor Kalraj Mishra to call a special assembly session for a floor test. Read more

Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19

The Mahajobs portal launched by the Maharashtra government has seen lakhs of registrations in the last few weeks. In fact, reports claim that around 2.5 lakh people have registered on the portal. The government officials, however, have told state media outlets that there are issues with the submissions made by the people and they need to apply again. Read more

Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen

Barring a last-minute change of mind, the Narendra Modi government is unlikely to allow the reopening of schools in the next phase of easing of restrictions that is expected next week, according to top officials involved in the discussions related to this. Read more

Protesters clash with cops amid anger over surge of federal agents in major cities

Police in Seattle used flashbang grenades and pepper spray Saturday against protesters who set fire to construction trailers outside a youth jail, amid a wave of public anger over President Donald Trump’s planned “surge” of federal agents into major cities. Read more

‘Couldn’t believe Mahi bhai said something like that to me’: Stuart Binny reveals what MS Dhoni told him on Test debut

All-rounder Stuart Binny has revealed what MS Dhoni told him on his Test debut for India. After making his India debut in January of 2014, Binny received his Test cap from Dhoni during the first Test of India’s tour of England and the all-rounder scored a match-saving 78 in the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Read more

The Kissing Booth 2 movie review: Stretched, overstuffed, but still quite fun

Lara Jean may have been able to resist the charms of a second hot boy in her life but Elle Evans may not be made of such stern stuff. The Kissing Booth 2 presents a similar dilemma to its nerdy American high schooler lead, as earlier this year’s To All The Boys: PS I Love You—falling for another unearthly cute guy when you already have an unearthly cute guy in your arms. Read more

Microsoft’s long-awaited dual-screen device may finally launch

Microsoft’s long-awaited dual-screen device ‘Surface Duo’ may finally see the light of day. Microsoft has not yet revealed the official launch date, but the phone-tablet hybrid has made an appearance on the US FCC certification website. Surface Duo has also shown up on the Bluetooth SIG website. Read more

Two paintings and a love story

Most workplaces are inherently dull and utilitarian. Working from home translates mostly into a search for the grayest and most staid spaces to serve as backgrounds for video meetings. Rarely does a workplace take you back in time and reveal hidden connections. Read more

‘Relax’: Anand Mahindra’s weekend advice sparks motivational Twitter thread

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing some of the most interesting, and often inspiring, posts on his Twitter handle. The business tycoon uses his tweets to keep his Twitter followers engaged and a recent post of his involving a weekend advice is no different. Read more

Watch| Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet