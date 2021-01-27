IND USA
The gathering of protesters at the Red Fort on Wednesday for which all farmers' unions are now laming Deep Sidhu.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT| Red Fort breach: Farm leaders' meet to fix responsibility, fingers at Deep Sidhu

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Red Fort breach: Farm leaders' meet to fix responsibility, fingers at Deep Sidhu

All farmers' unions on Tuesday unanimously claimed that none of the unions had any plan to "invade" the Capital on Republic Day. Read more

Uddhav Thackeray to release book on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will release a book explaining his government’s stand on the border dispute with Karnataka on Wednesday. Read more

1 dead, 2 injured as track-relaying machine breaks between Ambernath- Badlapur

A contractual labourer with railway died and two others suffered injuries when the gantry of the Track Relaying Train (TRT) Machine derailed and fell on the workers conducting maintenance work. Read more

After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail

VK Sasikala, the expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) member, on Wednesday completed her prison sentence after 1,442 days behind bars. Read more

'The idea to promote Rishabh pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli,' reveals India batting coach Vikram Rathour

One of the most surprising twists during the Sydney Test against Australia came on the final day when after Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed early, Rishabh Pant came out to bat. Read more

Varun Dhawan's first message to fans after getting married to Natasha Dalal: 'We got so much love and positivity'

Varun Dhawan has shared his first message to his fans and followers on Twitter, since tying the knot with Natasha Dalal on Sunday. Read more

Tata Safari vs rivals: Price comparison

Tata Motors has unveiled the all-new Safari on 72nd Republic Day of India. The all-new iteration of the SUV appears pretty stylish as compared to the previous model and in line with the other contemporary Tata SUVs. Read more

Watch: ‘We're on verge of defeating Covid pandemic’: Harsh Vardhan at WHO meet

In 2006 Mumbai blasts, 188 people were killed and 829 injured. In this photograph, police recover bodies from a blast site.(HT File Photo)
india news

State there is no 2009 report on 2006 Mumbai train blasts case: HC to IB

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The order came on a plea moved by Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique, who has been awarded capital punishment for the 2006 serial blasts when seven bombs ripped through as many Western line local trains in Mumbai, seeking an IB report of 2009 purportedly calling for review of evidence in the case.
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

‘No sexual assault’ in minor’s groping: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC order

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:22 PM IST
The HC order had held that groping a minor girl without touching her skin did not amount to sexual assault under POCSO Act
The incident occured when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests of Chennapuram . (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

24 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

By HT Correspondent, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • Lon Varratu drive was launched in June 2020, and till now, 272 Maoists, including senior cadres, have surrendered in Dantewada district.
The gathering of protesters at the Red Fort on Wednesday for which all farmers' unions are now laming Deep Sidhu.(PTI)
india news

The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court stays Bombay HC's 'no skin touch, no assault' verdict

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:31 PM IST
The judgment sets a dangerous precedent, the advocate general has said.
Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. (File photo)
india news

Sasikala released; AIADMK puts up show of strength at Jayalalithaa’s memorial

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:45 PM IST
chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami inaugurated a 80-crore phoenix-themed memorial for Jayalalithaa on the Marina beach where she is buried
The bench, during the hearing, also said that the Constitution says the final notification may not be translated in all the languages, but it does not say anything about the draft which is put out for receiving public opinion.
india news

Delhi HC questions Centre's resistance to draft EIA in all vernacular languages

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:32 PM IST
A special bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the government would have to understand the objections in local languages to the draft EIA and therefore, "what was the harm in translating it in all the 22 languages".
The gathering of protesters at the Red Fort on Wednesday for which all farmers' unions are now laming Deep Sidhu. (REUTERS)
india news

Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Tourism minister Prahlad Patel visits Red Fort, condemns action of farmers

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Prahlad Patel met officers from the Archaeological Survey of India, who briefed him on the extent of the damage caused to the monument
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Important to respect peaceful protests: UN chief's spokesman on farmers' stir

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The Kisan Morcha has disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade and alleged that some "antisocial elements" infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.
Heavy deployment of police along with paramilitary personnel seen inside Red Fort after yesterday's clash in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ HT photo)
india news

Security tight at Red Fort after clashes with farmers

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:07 PM IST
By Tuesday evening police, had removed protesters from the fort complex but a heavy security presence remained on Wednesday.
VK Sasikala. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala released from jail after four years

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:00 PM IST
In 2017, a year after Jayalalithaa died, the Supreme Court overruled the Karnataka high court's ruling and Sasikala went to jail.
As of Monday, India distributed about 2 million shots nationwide.(HT Photo/ RajkRaj)
india news

India’s unusual Covid vaccine problem: Shots in abundance, but few takers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:39 AM IST
As of Monday, only about 56% of people eligible to get the shot have stepped forward in a nation with the world’s second-worst Covid-19 outbreak.
Earlier in the morning, the traffic police issued alerts for various places as several routes were affected post the clashes.(ANI)
india news

Farmers protest: Heavy traffic at DND route as both lanes of Kalindi Kunj closed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The traffic police had earlier asked the commuters to take the DND route as Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 were closed for traffic movement.
Representative Image
india news

Grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam, 4 Army personnel injured

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:06 PM IST
A road opening party of the Indian Army came under attack from terrorists on Wednesday.
