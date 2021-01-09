News updates from Hindustan Times: Rescuers search for Indonesia jet carrying 62
Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard. What we know so far
An Indonesian budget airline jet suspected to have crashed into the sea just minutes after take-off from Jakarta had 62 passengers and crew on board, including 10 children, the transport minister said on Saturday. Read more
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
The gram panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in four phases beginning from February 5, 2021, the State Election Commission (SEC) has announced, and the model code of conduct (MCC) has been enforced from Saturday. Read more
23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters set to return next week
Twenty-three Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months are set to return home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port, minister of state for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. Read more
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive in the country will begin on January 16, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Saturday. Read more
Deepika Padukone shares unseen pic of Ranveer Singh eating her birthday cake
Deepika Padukone has been treating her fans to unseen pictures from her private photo album all day. In an Instagram interaction session with her fans, she has posted pictures requested by them. Read more
'Almost scared to play a shot': Allan Border criticises Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first fifty of the four-match Test against Australia on Saturday. It took 5 innings for Pujara to hit his stride as hit a 176-ball 50 in the third Test in Sydney to help India score 244 in the first innings. Read more
Don’t know about your messages, but your WhatsApp Pay details are safe, as per the pay policy
A review of WhatsApp’s India payments policy reveals that Facebook is not going to have any access to a user’s details of a digital transaction as the Indian policy overrules any privacy changes in the messaging platform. Read more
Western Railway tweets about first all-women crew piloted goods train. Check it out
The Western Railways shared this tweet from their official Twitter account on January 6. The post, which talks about an all-female crew piloted goods train, has captured the attention of many. Read more
Explained: India announces Covid vaccination launch date; who's first in line?
The Government of India announced the launch date of its mass immunisation programme against Covid-19. The vaccinations will begin on January 16, 2021. Watch
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
