News updates from Hindustan Times: Rescuers search for Indonesia jet carrying 62

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard. What we know so far

An Indonesian budget airline jet suspected to have crashed into the sea just minutes after take-off from Jakarta had 62 passengers and crew on board, including 10 children, the transport minister said on Saturday. Read more

Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5

The gram panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in four phases beginning from February 5, 2021, the State Election Commission (SEC) has announced, and the model code of conduct (MCC) has been enforced from Saturday. Read more

23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters set to return next week

Twenty-three Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months are set to return home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port, minister of state for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. Read more

India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive in the country will begin on January 16, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Saturday. Read more

Deepika Padukone shares unseen pic of Ranveer Singh eating her birthday cake

Deepika Padukone has been treating her fans to unseen pictures from her private photo album all day. In an Instagram interaction session with her fans, she has posted pictures requested by them. Read more

'Almost scared to play a shot': Allan Border criticises Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first fifty of the four-match Test against Australia on Saturday. It took 5 innings for Pujara to hit his stride as hit a 176-ball 50 in the third Test in Sydney to help India score 244 in the first innings. Read more

Don’t know about your messages, but your WhatsApp Pay details are safe, as per the pay policy

A review of WhatsApp’s India payments policy reveals that Facebook is not going to have any access to a user’s details of a digital transaction as the Indian policy overrules any privacy changes in the messaging platform. Read more

Western Railway tweets about first all-women crew piloted goods train. Check it out

The Western Railways shared this tweet from their official Twitter account on January 6. The post, which talks about an all-female crew piloted goods train, has captured the attention of many. Read more

Explained: India announces Covid vaccination launch date; who's first in line?

The Government of India announced the launch date of its mass immunisation programme against Covid-19. The vaccinations will begin on January 16, 2021. Watch