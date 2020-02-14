News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajjan Kumar, sentenced to life in Sikh riots, refused interim bail by SC and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sajjan Kumar, sentenced to life in Sikh riots, refused interim bail by SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any interim relief to Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, and said it will hear former Congress leader’s bail plea during the summer vacation. Read more.

‘I am a human, not a virus’: Italian man’s anti-racist campaign wins hearts

As the deadly coronavirus has spread worldwide, it has carried with it xenophobia - and Asian communities around the world are finding themselves subject to suspicion and fear. A man decided to do something about it, and came up with a novel campaign. Read more.

‘I was blessed’: Bengaluru musician travels 61,000 km to meet families of 40 troopers killed in Pulwama

Umesh Jadhav is a special guest at the wreath-laying ceremony at Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF’s) campus in Kashmir’s Lethpora on Friday to mark a year of Pulwama attack. Read more.

India vs New Zealand: 0,0,1 - Big problem for India ahead of Test series

India have been a dominant force in Test cricket over the last 12 months. However, the side is grappling with a number of injuries as well as indifferent form and this will lead to furrowed eyebrows in the dressing room. Read more.

Smartphones below Rs 5,000 are not selling in India, companies can stop making them

With most smartphone makers upping the ante on the price to climb up the value chain, the sub-Rs 5,000 category is dying. The key reasons for this is that the cost of distributing devices to the interiors of the country is higher than the margin available on these entry-level sub-Rs 5,000 smartphones. Also, the demand for phones in this price bracket is declining. Read more.

Valentine’s Day 2020: Tale of a man and his rescue dog is ‘true love’. Shraddha Kapoor likes it too

Valentine’s Day is here and people across the globe are celebrating this day with gusto. In today’s edition of different-tales-of-love, we have the story of a man and his love for a rescue dog. Read more.

Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha look out, Aamir Khan says ‘wish I can romance you in every film’

Kareena Kapoor’s first look from the film was revealed by Aamir Khan on Valentine’s Day. The actor wrote romancing Kareena came naturally to him. Read more.

Are we ready for shoes that smell like chicken? Crocs and KFC are making it possible this Spring season

KFC and Crocs have partnered to create two versions of the limited-edition Crocs. The first, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Bucket Clog, is a sky-high, platform avant-garde version that Global artist, Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted while attending New York Fashion Week’s shows on February 11. Read more.