News updates from Hindustan Times: Shun Gopal Kanda support, Uma Bharti tells BJP in 8 tweets from Himalayas and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:50 IST

Shun Gopal Kanda support, Uma Bharti tells BJP in 8 tweets from Himalayas

Uma Bharti, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader who exited electoral politics last year, on Friday spoke out against her party courting Haryana leader Gopal Kanda’s support to ensure that Manohar Lal Khattar, who is six seats short of the majority mark of 46 seats in the assembly, is able to form the next government.

In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim tomorrow, a 7+2 formula is key

Manohar Lal Khattar is set to return as Haryana chief minister with the support of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda and seven Independents. Khattar reached Delhi to hold joint discussions with those offering support and the party leadership and complete the formalities to stake claim in Chandigarh tomorrow.

How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flew down to Delhi to meet BJP boss Amit Shah and top party leaders on Friday to seal the contours of his political alliance in the state before staking claim in state capital Chandigarh. In the blueprint that is being finalised, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party intends to get the support of seven lawmakers to cross the majority mark - five Independent MLAs, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala - rather than rely on Jannayak Janta Party’s Dushyant Chautala who was aspiring to be Haryana’s kingmaker.

Centre approves 18 roads on Indo-China border

Union minister of state for home affairs Kishan Reddy on Thursday, said that the central government has approved 18 roads stretching over 1,600 kilometers in Arunachal Pradesh to make the otherwise porous Sino-Indian border foolproof from infiltration from other side and to make patrolling easier.

Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Abhimanyu Mithun first to pick hat-trick in summit clash

Indian cricket today faces a problem of plenty when it comes to fast bowlers. Ardent followers of the sport would know that this is a unique first for a country that has produced legendary spin bowlers but the pace cupboard has mostly been barren with one quick of repute in every generation since Kapil Dev’s time.

Designer Manish Arora on fashion, trends, his favourite colour, the concept of Tuzki and more

He is one of the most popular Indian names on the global fashion circuit and is known to have brought his quirky and eclectic sense to the runway.

From shimmer to sequins, he can also be credited for bringing introducing neons to fashion in an early stage for the eccentric shades. His collaboration with Reebok back in 2007 for a designer sportswear line called Fish Fry is an example of Manish Arora’s body of work, one which is quite synonymous with searching the most eccentric brains to deliver the most creative designs.

Shah Rukh Khan on My Next Guest with David Letterman: Actor talks choosing gifts for Suhana’s boyfriend, going to jail

Actor Shah Rukh Khan got a welcome on David Letterman’s show that few could even dream of. With screaming audiences and a host that was bewildered by all of it, Shah Rukh arrived on the stage of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman with some nervous energy but his wit and undeniable charm made sure it was smooth sailing all through. The episode was aired on Netflix on Friday.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:50 IST