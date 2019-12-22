News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, in which the PM declared “there are no detention centres in India”, the Congress party hit back and asked if the prime minister believed that Indians could not do a simple Google search to fact check his lies.

Commercial building in Mumbai catches fire, 4 people rescued so far

A fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West around 7.10 pm. The fire which engulfed the 7th and 8th floor of the building has been categorised as ‘major’ or a level 3 fire.

India proposes 13 names for future cyclones

Gati, Tej, Neer and Vyom. These are four of the 13 names that India has proposed to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) as names for future tropical cyclones (TC) that will originate in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Don’t feel safe on campus, says Jamia student who lost partial vision in police firing

Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi last year with a dream of starting his law practice in the national capital, but on December 15 he lost vision in one eye allegedly during police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library.

Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Gauri Khan look gorgeous as they head to Isha Ambani’s home for event. See pics

A bevy of Bollywood actors descended at the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha. As per a Times Now report, the occasion was an auction for charity.

Neena Gupta stuns in a co-ord jacket paired with short skirt and borrowed shoes from daughter Masaba

Most believe that donning new trends or experimenting with one’s fashion choices is something for the young, but here is actor Neena Gupta who seems to be defying all such beliefs and myths while rocking in all her attires like a pro. She is one lady who can give any twenty-year-old a run for their money.

‘There was no point’: Mushfiqur Rahim has his say on IPL Auction snub

Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim was once again part of the IPL 2020 auction but he did not attract any buyers at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He has been the part of the auction for quite some years now but the veteran cricketer has not played in the competition till now.

