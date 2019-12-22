‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim

india

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, in which the PM declared “there are no detention centres in India”, the Congress party hit back and asked if the prime minister believed that Indians could not do a simple Google search to fact check his lies.

“Does PM Modi believe Indians can’t do a simple Google search to fact check his lies? Detention Centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power,” the Congress party posted on its official Twitter handle.

The Congress also attached newspaper clippings to the tweet which quoted Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai saying that 28 illegal immigrants had died in detention centres across Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls to be held next year. The rally marks the beginning of the BJP’s campaign for the assembly elections in Delhi. Referring to the nationwide protests which had erupted against the new citizenship law, in which 15 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh alone, the prime minister accused the Congress of encouraging the protests and spreading rumours about religious minorities.

“No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India. I am shocked at the lengths some people can go to spread lies,” he said at the public meet.

The Prime Minister also claimed that “Urban Naxals” and various opposition parties had launched a campaign of misinformation against the new citizenship law because they were angry about him winning the Lok Sabha polls and coming to power for a second term.

He also said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was implemented in Assam under the Supreme Court’s directions, and denied the possibility of a nationwide exercise conducted on similar lines.