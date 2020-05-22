News updates from Hindustan Times: Study links hydroxychloroquine to higher risk of death in Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:10 IST

Hydroxychloroquine led to higher mortality and heart issues in Covid-19 patients, says a Lancet study

The findings come from one of the largest analyses of the risks and benefits associated with treating coronavirus patients with the above mentioned anti-malarial drugs. It is based on a retrospective analysis of medical records and is not a controlled study. Read more.

‘Deeply saddened’: PM Modi expresses grief over Pakistan plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. Read more.

After Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s sons forgive killers, his fiancée says ‘no one has right’

The Turkish fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday “no one” had the right to pardon his murderers after his sons said they “forgive” the killers. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan prays for Cyclone Amphan’s victims: ‘The news has left me feeling hollow’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is devastated by the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in the states of West Bengal and Odisha. He shared a tweet on Friday to talk about the same. Read more.

New spying Trojan is targeting diplomatic entities in Europe via spoofed visa applications

In November last year, Kaspersky had discovered a new malware that was attacking diplomatic bodies across Europe through spoofed visa applications. Further analysis revealed that this spyware, Reductor, had the same code base as the infamous COMPFun. Read more.

Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Date and time of moon sighting in India

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated as the end of the month-long fasting during the holy period of Ramadan or Ramzan when the Muslim community practice Roza (fasting in Islam). Read more.

Cat sets an example for everyone on how to lay your boundaries. Watch

We all may have experienced a few moments wherein we were unable to say what we wanted to. However, if you are learning how to speak your mind confidently, then this feline, who is ready to wrestle a doggo way bigger than itself for stepping into its personal space, is an inspiration. Read more.

IGNOU TEE June 2020: Last date for assignments submission extended further

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)has further extended the last date for submission of assignments for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020. Read more.

Dr Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board Chairman

Dr. Harsh Vardhan took charge as the Chairman of the WHO executive board. India’s Health Minister thanked all the member nations and expressed condolences to the family members of all those who had succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Harsh Vardhan also spoke about the Indian govt’s Ayushman Bharat policy during his address to the WHO. Watch here.