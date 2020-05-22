e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan prays for Cyclone Amphan’s victims: ‘The news has left me feeling hollow’

Shah Rukh Khan prays for Cyclone Amphan’s victims: ‘The news has left me feeling hollow’

Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted a message for those affected by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan is praying for West Bengal and Odisha residents.
Shah Rukh Khan is praying for West Bengal and Odisha residents.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is devastated by the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in the states of West Bengal and Odisha. He shared a tweet on Friday to talk about the same.

“My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again,” he wrote in his tweet.

 

Other than Shah Rukh , other Bollywood stars also tweeted prayers for those affected by the cyclone. Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to express concern over the devastation caused by the cyclonic storm and to condole the deaths caused by the destructive cyclone.

“Devastated seeing the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan.. Praying for the safety of all the people who have been affected in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh! My sincere condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives,” he tweeted.

 

Nushrat Bharucha shared pictures of the damage caused by the cyclone and said that she is praying for the safety of everyone. “The Cyclone Amphan images are disturbing & terrifying...saddened to see the damage. Praying for everyone’s safety & well being,” she tweeted.

“Thoughts and prayers are with all our country persons in Eastern India. Be strong! #CycloneAmphan,” tweeted actor Abhishek Bachchan. Actor Kangana Ranaut also expressed grief over the devastation and said that the difficult times will surely pass soon. “It’s heartbreaking to see devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. Prayers and thoughts for everyone affected by it. These difficult times shall too pass soon. #KanganaRanaut and team #prayforwestbengal,” Kangana’s team tweeted on her behalf.

 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that 80 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Amphan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In