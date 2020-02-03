News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal in rally

Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, since he claims his government has cleaned the river.

‘BJP joined hands with separatists’: Uddhav in sharp attack on estranged ally

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lashed out again at its estranged ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the break-up of ties and not honouring the promise made over equal sharing of the chief ministership.

ICAI CA foundation, intermediate result 2019 soon: Here’s how to check

ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination result is expected to be declared on Monday, February 3, 2020. The examination was held in November 2019.

Karan Johar was asked about ‘not indulging in Islamophobia in Takht’, says ‘History wrote this story, I’m only telling it’

Director Karan Johar has said that his upcoming historical drama, Takht, will be sensitive ‘towards religions across the world.’

Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Ananya Panday: Best and worst dressed Bollywood celebrities this week

Millennials like Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F and Ananya Panday deserve special mention. Sara is busy promoting the sequel to Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan, while Alaya has been promoting her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, along with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

India vs New Zealand: With Rohit Sharma injured, 4 possible replacements for India in ODI and Test squad

In this article we take a look at the possible candidates who who will be named as replacements for India’s premier batsman in both ODIs as well as Test matches.

Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today

Skoda is likely to unveil its ‘Made in India’ concept compact SUV - VISION IN - today, just days before the Auto Expo 2020 kicks off.

Coronavirus to hurt Apple’s supply chain, shipments in Q1, says analyst Kuo

Experts are of the view that Apple and other technology firms will bear the brunt of Coronavirus outbreak in China, which is also the hub of manufacturing for companies around the world.

People expose eyes to phone’s flash for TikTok challenge. It’s dangerous

A TikTok challenge with a potentially dangerous outcome has taken over the platform and it’s something no one should try.