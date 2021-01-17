News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's family and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's family
IndiGo’s Patna station manager Rupesh Singh family members have been demanding a probe by the CBI alleging that the Patna Police had failed to make any breakthrough. Read more
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on vaccine, supply schedule coming week
While Nepal PM Oli’s political detractors has painted foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali’s visit to India a damp squib, New Delhi found the visitor committed to cementing bilateral ties. Read more
Govt using NIA to harass us with notices, farm unions say
Farm unions protesting a set of agricultural laws have said notices being served by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on supporters of their ongoing agitation could be a hurdle in ongoing talks, labelling it as “harassment” by the government. Read more
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami. Read more
India vs Australia: 'They were trying to have a conversation with me,' Thakur reveals how he tackled Australia's chatter
India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him. Read more
Akshay Kumar asks fans to make contributions to Ram Temple construction, shares video
Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a video on Twitter, asking his fans and followers to make contributions to the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. Read more
Taapsee Pannu's healthy laddoos will give any dessert a run for its money
Taapsee Pannu has been following a diet for the preparation of her film Rashmi Rocket. However, her diet is not as boring as one would imagine. It even includes laddoos. Yes, you can read that again. Read more
Watch: ‘It’ll boost tourism, tribal lives’: PM Modi flags off 8 trains to Gujarat’s Kev
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat. The prime minister said that connectivity will not only boost tourism but also lives of tribal people in the region. Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains. Watch here
Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows
- Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic
Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls
- The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
Covid-19 vaccine drive: Health Ministry instructs states to identify bottlenecks
I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials after controversy over Tandav
- BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak and West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam demanded a ban on the series.
Facebook, Twitter representatives to appear before IT parliamentary panel
- HT had reported on Wednesday that the panel was mulling the decision in the wake of the privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s new policy.
IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway
Govt procures paddy worth ₹1.06 lakh crore so far this kharif season
News updates from Hindustan Times: Plea on farmers tractor rally in SC on Monday
LoC infiltration down by 70%, surrender policy for terrorists in the works: Army
- Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju said the Line of Control remains fairly active because of Pakistan's attempts to push in terrorists.
Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week, says govt
Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Mandram' office-bearers join DMK
SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day
- The Delhi Police in its application seeking injunction against farmers taking out a tractor rally had said that the tractor rally could cause law and order problems and embarrass the country.
Farmers stage protest rally against new farm laws in Jammu
At 103, India's first voter casts vote in Himachal Pradesh panchayat polls
