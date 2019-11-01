News updates from Hindustan Times | Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra and all the latest news at this hour

india

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray spoke with Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar over the phone on Thursday night, confirmed insiders in both parties, even as the former’s stand-off with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over government formation in Maharashatra continues.

5 phases, 81 constituencies: J’khand polls from Nov 30, results on 23 Dec

Elections to Jharkhand’s 81-member assembly will be held in five phases beginning 30 November, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. Counting of votes will take place on 23 December.

Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday announced the closure of all schools till November 5 as air quality deteriorated breaching ‘severe plus ’ level and pollution control body declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR, which remained shrouded in a thick, toxic layer of smoke and haze.

P Chidambaram to stay in Tihar jail, orders high court in setback to ex-FM

There is no need to admit former finance minister P Chidambaram to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a medical board told the Delhi High Court on Friday. The board, which included a nominee of the veteran Congress leader, had been set up by the high court yesterday to determine if there was a need to move the 74-year-old politician to a sterile room at AIIMS.

‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for two concessions extended to Kartarpur pilgrims but asked that Islamabad offer the relaxation to all citizens of secular India and not just Sikhs.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium

A visibly upset Rohit Sharma on Friday walked out of the net session after a ball struck his leg two days prior to the series opening T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Barely a few minutes into India’s net session Rohit was hit on his leg when he was batting against India’s throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 gets cat as ‘contestant,’ Amitabh Bachchan tweets pics

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts contestants from all walks of life. This time, however, he welcomed a ‘player’ who is quite different from the usual participants on the show. That’s because this ‘contender’ happens to be a cat.

Rajkummar Rao on Kangana Ranaut’s row with journalist during Judgementall Hai Kya promotions: ‘I was just waiting for it to get over’

Rajkummar Rao has opened up about what was going through his mind as he sat besides his Judgementall Hai Kya co-star Kangana Ranaut, who slammed a journalist at an event while accusing him of writing negative articles about her.

