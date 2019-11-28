News updates from Hindustan Times: Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:59 IST

Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party leader who almost grounded the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government in Maharashtra, reached his uncle and boss Sharad Pawar’s house hours before the Shiv Sena chief take oath as chief minister on Thursday evening.

In setback to Imran Khan, Pak top court cuts Army Chief Bajwa’s extension to 6 months

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted six-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, a move which is being seen as a snub to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

7,000 engineers, graduates apply for 549 sanitary worker posts

A total of 7,000 engineers, graduates and diploma-holders has applied for 549 posts of sanitary workers in the city Corporation. Those already working as the contract sanitary workers for the last 10 years have also applied for these permanent jobs.

Sweden calls for lifting of restrictions in Kashmir, nudges India for talks with Pakistan

Sweden has joined the list of European countries that have expressed concern about the security lockdown and communications blackout in Kashmir, with foreign minister Ann Linde saying India should lift the remaining restrictions in the region.

‘Maa Saheb, Bala Saheb...’: Supriya tweets ahead of Uddhav’s swearing in

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, NCP MP Supriya Sule turned emotional and said the Sena chief’s father late Bal Thackeray and mother Meenatai Thackeray should have been around this day.

Kartik Aaryan on marital rape line in Pati Patni Aur Woh: ‘We didn’t realise it when we were doing it’

Actor Kartik Aryan on Thursday said the team of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh has “rectified” a controversial dialogue that apparently made light of marital rape. Kartik said the decision was taken after they realised people were “hurt” after watching the recently released trailer.

‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Virat Kohli opens up about India’s World Cup semi-final defeat

Speaking about India’s semi-final match against New Zealand and the emotions which rang through the dressing room, Indian captain Virat Kohli said he was pained with the defeat, more so when could not help the side get past the tricky phase.

