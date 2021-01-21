Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UK strain infects 145 people in India; situation under careful watch, says govt

A total of 145 people have been infected by the coronavirus strain that was first reported in the United Kingdom, the health ministry said on Thursday.

"The total number of persons found infected with the UK strain of Covid-19 is 145," the ministry said on Thursday.

Farmers reject centre's proposal to put laws on hold for 1.5 years

A day after the Centre proposed to put the three agricultural laws on hold for at least 1.5 years, farmers union on Thursday rejected the proposal and said they want nothing but a complete withdrawal of all the three contentious agriculture laws. "In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Govt yesterday was rejected.

India sends 3 mn vaccine doses to Bangladesh, Nepal. China steps in for Pakistan

Six countries – Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles and Myanmar – are part of India’s initial rollout of vaccines as grant assistance. There are also plans to supply doses to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

'Anguished': PM Modi tweets after fire kills 5 at Pune's Serum Institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the fire incident at Pune's Serum Institute of India which took away the lives of four who were trapped inside the building when the massive fire started. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi wrote.

Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.

'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution behind the face of new India

Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.

Losing Alice review: Apple's erotic thriller is too timid to bare it all

Losing Alice review: Despite a couple of strong performances by Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski, Apple's Israeli series can't make the most of its promising premise.

