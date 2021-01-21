News updates from Hindustan Times: UK strain infects 145 people in India
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
UK strain infects 145 people in India; situation under careful watch, says govt
A total of 145 people have been infected by the coronavirus strain that was first reported in the United Kingdom, the health ministry said on Thursday.
"The total number of persons found infected with the UK strain of Covid-19 is 145," the ministry said on Thursday.
Farmers reject centre's proposal to put laws on hold for 1.5 years
A day after the Centre proposed to put the three agricultural laws on hold for at least 1.5 years, farmers union on Thursday rejected the proposal and said they want nothing but a complete withdrawal of all the three contentious agriculture laws. "In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Govt yesterday was rejected.
India sends 3 mn vaccine doses to Bangladesh, Nepal. China steps in for Pakistan
Six countries – Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles and Myanmar – are part of India’s initial rollout of vaccines as grant assistance. There are also plans to supply doses to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.
'Anguished': PM Modi tweets after fire kills 5 at Pune's Serum Institute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the fire incident at Pune's Serum Institute of India which took away the lives of four who were trapped inside the building when the massive fire started. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi wrote.
Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris
Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.
'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution behind the face of new India
Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
Losing Alice review: Apple's erotic thriller is too timid to bare it all
Losing Alice review: Despite a couple of strong performances by Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski, Apple's Israeli series can't make the most of its promising premise.
Jayant Khobragade named India's next envoy to ASEAN secretariat
- India first posted a dedicated ambassador to ASEAN in 2014 following the elevation of ties between the two sides to a strategic partnership and in view of growing cooperation in areas ranging from security to trade.
Six shooters involved in murder of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide, say Lucknow police
- Police claimed that Sandip Singh alias Baba who was arrested on Thursday from his Ambedkarnagar hideout told them that Ajit Singh was killed on the orders of two jailed gangsters after he refused to turn hostile in court.
India vaccinated 9,99,065 beneficiaries against Covid-19 so far: Health ministry
India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China
- India is one of the world's leading makers of generic drugs
- New Delhi has free shipments of vaccines to neighbours
- Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar are among beneficiaries
- Pharma prowess allows India to counter China's influence
India to face higher security challenges in line with rising stature: Naravane
Uttarakhand govt asks Centre for 20,000 additional Covid vaccines for Kumbh Mela
- Six countries – Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles and Myanmar – are part of India’s initial rollout of vaccines as grant assistance. There are also plans to supply doses to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.
Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai
Puducherry CM to meet President, seek recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi: Report
'Anguished': PM Modi tweets after fire kills 5 at Pune's Serum Institute
Supreme Court grants bail to Kannada actor accused of drug peddling
- Ragini Dwivedi has been in custody for over 140 days after her arrest last September.
Popular Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats new political party in Bengal
- He is the scion of the Siddiqui family, which is the custodian of the famous Furfura Sharif shrine, one of the most popular places of pilgrimage in Bengal.
