News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Will make sure that CDS is a success’, says army chief General Naravane and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Will make sure that CDS is a success’, says army chief General Naravane

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that the newly created post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was a very big step towards integration among three services.

‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that there is "something special" about the Ramkrishna Mission ahead of his Kolkata visit over the weekend that is likely to see protests against the amended citizenship law.

Bangladesh minister to skip Raisina talks as NRC, CAA become fresh irritants in ties

Bangladesh deputy foreign minister Shahriar Alam has dropped out of the Raisina Dialogue in the wake a controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) issues.

Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion

Two of the four apartment complexes in Maradu in Kerala's Kochi were demolished in a controlled implosion on Saturday after the Supreme Court's order in May last year.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Shashi Tharoor attacks Delhi CM Kejriwal over CAA protests, JNU violence

Shashi Tharoor on Friday targeted Delhi chief minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the city does not want a "helpless" CM.

Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 16 cr, Deepika Padukone movie lags at Rs 4.75 cr

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior went head-to-head at the box office on Friday and their opening day collections are in.

Shikhar Dhawan explains why Sanju Samson replaced Rishabh Pant and batted at No.3 in 3rd T20I

Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday explained the reasons behind India's decision to play Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey in the thrid T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune.

Golden hoops, one earring and pearls: Accessory trends of 2020

2020 will be a new start for accessories, with more emphasis on how new styles can be sustainable, and eco-friendly. Fast fashion is a serious problem in the fashion industry.