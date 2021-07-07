News updates from HT: 2 Maldivian women oppose bail plea of ex-Kerala top cop in ISRO spy case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ISRO spy case: 2 Maldivian women also oppose bail plea of former Kerala top cop

Two Maldivian women, who were arrested and later acquitted in the 1994 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case, on Wednesday approached the Thiruvananthapuram district court opposing the anticipatory bail plea of former Kerala police chief Sibi Mathew, who was among the police personnel booked last month over the alleged conspiracy to frame scientist Nambi Narayanan in the matter. Read more.

'Without a spot of corruption': Babul Supriyo is sad but was 'not asked to quit'

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday resigned from the council of ministers and took to Facebook to clarify that he has resigned from the post and so to frame it like he has been asked to resign might not be proper. Read more.

PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle: List of ministers who resigned

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle some of the big names on Wednesday resigned, the biggest surprise among them being Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Read more.

India has administered over 360 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 360 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, July 6, even as the Centre flagged “revenge travel” since lifting of Covid curbs. The health ministry briefing saw images from various tourist destinations to point out “gross violations” of Covid-appropriate behavior. Read more.

Dilip Kumar gets state funeral, is draped in 'beautiful tricolour'. Watch

Dilip Kumar, one of India's most respected actors known for his roles as a tragic hero in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday morning. For his immense contribution to the world of cinema, he was accorded a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra. Read more.

Virat Kohli holds on to his spots in ICC ODI and T20I rankings, KL Rahul rises in T20s

India might not have played white-ball cricket since March this year but had little impact on the rankings of their stars. Captain Virat Kohli held on to his fifth spot while KL Rahul rose to the sixth place in T20I rankings released by ICC on Wednesday. The Indian captain was at No.2, behind Pakistan's Babar Azam in the ODI rankings, whereas white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma held on to his third spot. Read more.

Janhvi Kapoor cuts flirty silhouette in ₹5k white swimwear, bomber denim jacket

Setting the mercury soaring like never before, Janhvi Kapoor has been flooding the Internet with the trendiest sultry outfits from her summer wardrobe, be it stylish corsets or bikini looks and this week is no different. The Bollywood actor looked beach ready as she cut a flirtatious silhouette in millennial-approved uber-chic swimwear and her latest pictures in the summer outfit are proof. Read more.