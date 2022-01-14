News updates from HT: 2021 was the fifth warmest year for India, shows IMD data and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2021 was the fifth warmest year for India since 1901, reveals IMD data

Last year was the fifth warmest for India in the last 121 years - after 2016, 2009, 2017 and 2010 - according to the Annual Climate Statement 2021 released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. Read More

Major collision between two India-bound flights averted in Dubai: Report

UAE's aviation investigations body The Air Accident Investigation Sector has launched a probe into the near-collision situation that was created at Dubai Airport on January 9 as two India-bound flights were scheduled for take-off on one runway, in a gap of five minutes. Read More

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Yati Narasinghanand threatens Uttarakhand police

Haridwar Dharam Sansad organiser Yati Narsinghanand who is notorious for his anti-Muslim speeches was caught on camera threatening Uttarakhand police personnel after they arrested his aide Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in the hate speech case. Watch Now

Shilpa Shetty enjoys Tilgul, wishes Happy Makar Sankranti and Pongal with adorable video: Watch

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a special wish for her fans today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Watch Now

'You can't act like that': Vaughan wants Kohli to be 'fined' and 'suspended' for DRS outburst, says 'ICC must step in'

Virat Kohli doesn't hold back from showing his emotions on the field and the world witnessed another episode of the Indian Test skipper's on-field outburst. Read Now

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein review: A tepid tale of love and obsession saved by Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh

Indian cinema is no stranger to the femme fatale. From Madhubala in Howrah Bridge to Aishwarya Rai in Khakee, we have seen a wide range of top actresses play the charming seductress to perfection. Read Now

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma posts video of ‘most amazing’ runway on hilltop

A video shared by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has created a chatter on Instagram. The video shows an aircraft taking off from the Pakyong airport in Sikkim. Watch Now