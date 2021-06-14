News updates from HT: AIIMS Delhi to begin screening children for Covaxin trials and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AIIMS Delhi to begin screening children between 6 and 12 yrs for Covaxin trials

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), New Delhi will on Tuesday begin screening children in the age group of 6-12 years for the clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Read more

Irfan Pathan names two Indian batsmen who will face 'a lot of difficulties' in WTC final

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is of the view that opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face a lot of difficulties when they come out to bat in Southampton. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty pens note for 'whole heart' Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary: 'Come back'

Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary by sharing a picture of the two of them on Instagram, and writing a special note about him. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE production suspended? Company reacts, here is what it said

In the mobile community, there is nothing that makes people sit up than reports about some extreme events happening or alleged to have happened. That is exactly what came to pass after rumours started spreading that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone production has been allegedly suspended. Read more

Koenigsegg, the maker of $3 million supercars, experiments with volcano fuel

Hypercars with $3 million price tags aren’t usually synonymous with environmental sustainability. Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and chief executive of Koenigsegg Automotive, wants to change that. Read more

Malaika Arora proves exercising on ground is too mainstream, stretches on flight

Always the one to encourage fans towards a healthier lifestyle with her regular Yoga challenges, Malaika Arora kept it super easy this time as she pushed fans to atleast begin with and nail the basic stretches. Read more

Ratan Tata helps paralysed stray dog find a forever home

Business tycoon Ratan Tata is known for his love towards dogs. He has often come forward and shared posts to help strays find a loving home. Read more

'Hindus being cheated': Ram Temple trust accused of land scam by Opposition

Samajwadi Party’s Tej Narayan Pandey and AAP’s Sanjay Singh on Sunday leveled corruption charges against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Watch here