News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh likely to meet PM Modi today and all the latest news

Punjab CM likely to meet PM Modi today

Amarinder Singh is likely to take up with the PM the growing threat to the state’s security from across the border following the recent influx of weapons, hand-grenades and IED. Read more

Govt to soon provide certificates to people who got Covid jabs outside India: Report

People who received the jab against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outside the country will soon be able to download their vaccination certificate through the CoWin. Read more

Pakistan among 9 countries barred by Saudi Arabia for Umrah, claims minister

Pakistan is among nine countries, devotees from where have been barred from entering Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage, the country’s federal minister for religious affairs, Noor ul Haq Qadri has claimed. Read more

India Predicted XI for 2nd Test against England: Ashwin question looms large, toss-up between Siraj and Ishant at Lord's

Rain washed out the final day of the first Test and the game ended in a draw, but it's time to move on and shift focus on the next target – the Lord's Cricket Ground. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan completes 21 years on Kaun Banega Crorepati, gets love from Abhishek Bachchan-Navya Naveli Nanda

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a picture collage as he completed 21 years on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has returned with season 13 of the show. Read more

A glowing Neha Dhupia in ₹24k printed nude kaftan dress aces pregnancy fashion

Neha Dhupia, who is pregnant with her and Angad Bedi's second child, recently wore a gorgeous printed nude kaftan dress for a photoshoot. The kaftan is worth ₹24k. Read more

Maruti Suzuki may drive out Vitara Brezza with CNG kit soon

Maruti Suzuki has been backing CNG technology and many of its cars factory-fitted with the kits have found favour among buyers. Vitara Brezza may be the next to offer CNG. Read more

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Madhavan shared a series of clips on his Instagram showcasing his journey to Dubai for a shoot and the videos are nothing less than spooky. The empty rows of seats inside the aircraft may make you uncomfortable. Read more