News updates from HT: At least 44 dead as flash floods drown US states and all the latest news

Hurricane Ida: At least 44 dead as flash floods drown US states. 10 points

Hurricane Ida pummelled through at least four states in the northeast United States over the past day, triggering torrential rains and flash floods that swept away cars, submerged subway lines, and grounded airline flights from Virginia to New England. Read More

'Not afraid, we are united': With Taliban close to forming govt, Afghan women protest

As many as 50 Afghan women in Afghanistan's western city of Herat protested on the streets in a rare, defiant protest for the right to work and over the lack of female participation in the new government to be formed by the Taliban, according to a report. Read More

As Maharashtra mulls reopening schools, here's what task force on children says

As Maharashtra is poised to take a decision in the next few days on reopening schools in the state, the Covid-19 task force on children has stressed vaccinating teachers and non-teaching staff must be prioritised among other things. Read More

India to host global climate meet today, focus on hydrogen power

India is all set to host a key conference on Friday as part of the International Climate Summit (ICS) 2020-21 to build a dialogue for India's transition to clean energy. Read More

Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in high jump event

Praveen Kumar bagged the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 category with a jump of 2.07m on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics. World No. 3 Kumar's effort took India's medal tally to 11 in the ongoing Paralympics. Read More

Black Widow movie review: Scarlett Johansson goes out on the worst Marvel film ever; a boring blob of blah

A massively costly consolation prize for Scarlett Johansson and a glorified backdoor pilot for Florence Pugh, Black Widow achieves the unthinkable and dethrones Thor: The Dark World as the worst film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read More