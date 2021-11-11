News updates from HT: Bengali actor-turned-politician Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengali actor-turned-politician Srabanti Chatterjee cuts ‘all ties’ with BJP

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee, who joined the BJP earlier this year, on Thursday said that she was severing all ties with the party. Expressing her displeasure with the party's functioning in West Bengal, the actor said that the BJP has shown a “lack of initiative and sincerity” towards the welfare of the state, due to which she has taken the decision to quit the party. Read more

Kangana says India got ‘real freedom' in 2014. Varun Gandhi says, ‘Madness?’

Reacting to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's comment that India got true freedom in 2014, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday exclaimed that whether he should call this idea 'madness' or 'treason'. The video of Kangana Ranaut has now gone viral on social media as several celebrities have strongly criticised what Kangana said. Read more

Why Malala cut a cake at her wedding. Husband Asser Malik explains

Malala's husband Pakistan Cricket Board official Asser Malik has posted a photo of their Nikah where the new couple can be seen cutting a cake. Asser explained that it was the tradition of the cricket team to do a victory cake cutting. Read more

T20 World Cup: Battles aplenty, on and off field

After the news of boardroom bonhomie—Australia have agreed to tour Pakistan next year after a 24-year-gap—comes the on-field face-off. Not an inch will be given on the field of course, as both teams look to rise above their own imperfections and go one step closer to the trophy in the semi-finals on Thursday in Dubai. Read more

Zoya Akhtar announces The Archies, rumoured debut project of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

Zoya Akhtar is set to bring the Archie Comics to life in a new musical drama set in the 1960s. The official Instagram account of Netflix India announced the project but did not reveal any details about the cast. Read more

Things you should avoid doing post meals as per Ayurveda

There are certain things that Ayurveda doesn't recommend you to do immediately after having lunch, breakfast or dinner. As per the ancient medicine system, drinking water after meals or going to bed right after dinner is not a good idea and can burden your digestive system. Read more

Yezdi's first bike in India is likely to be the Roadking ADV

Yezdi is all set for revival in the Indian market as officially revealed on Wednesday. While Jawa Motorcycles has announced Yezdi's independent operations, the latter has also launched its own dedicated social media platforms. Read more