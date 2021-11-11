Things you should avoid doing post meals as per Ayurveda

There are certain things that Ayurveda doesn't recommend you to do immediately after having lunch, breakfast or dinner. As per the ancient medicine system, drinking water after meals or going to bed right after dinner is not a good idea and can burden your digestive system. Walking 100 steps after eating can aid in digestion, while walking long distances can upset metabolism and trouble with nutrient absorption.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talks about the things you should avoid doing post meals from sleeping, drinking water, sun exposure to taking a bath.

Sleeping post meals

Dr Bhavsar says sleeping immediately after meals increases kapha (water element) and meda (fat) in the body. It also slows down body's metabolism due to which your food may not be digested properly.

The expert says that Ayurveda recommends Vamkukshi (sleeping on left side) after walking for 100 steps post meals which helps in digestion.

Drinking water post meals

Drinking water immediately before food reduces digestion.(Unsplash)

"As per Ayurveda, water is to be had in between meals and not before or after eating food. It has ill effects. Drinking water immediately before food reduces digestion. Drinking water immediately after food makes person obese," says Dr Bhavsar.

Sun exposure post meals

"By getting out under sun immediately post meals, more blood circulation and nerve impulses will be oriented towards the skin. This will consequentially lessen blood supply to viral organs within the body including stomach," says Dr Bhavsar. She says this would hamper metabolism and the food digested will have inadequate nutrients and would be unable to provide optimum benefit to the body and mind.

Swimming, walking long distances, singing, travelling and exercise post meals

Dr Bhavsar say that these activities are Vata aggravating and are likely to disturb digestion leading to bloating, incomplete absorption of nutrition and feeling of discomfort post meals.

Studying post meals

Any brain-related activity like studying, reading or any kind of learning should be avoided after food(Raj K Raj, HT Photo)

The Ayurveda expert says the any brain-related activity like studying, reading or any kind of learning should be avoided after food as the circulation of blood and nerve responses is oriented towards the stomach and intestines to aid digestion process.

Taking shower post meals

According to Ayurveda, every activity has a specific time period and doing it beyond that limit can harm the human body. "In the context of taking a bath after having food, it is said that one should not take a bath in the next two hours after having a meal. The fire element in the body is responsible for food digestion, so, when you eat, the fire elements get activated and results in increased blood circulation for effective digestion. But, when you take a shower, the body temperature goes down and results in slow digestion," says Dr Bhavsar.

