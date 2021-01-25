Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Subhas Chandra Bose's grand nephew tweets original photo

The grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, on Monday took to Twitter to clarify the claims on the portrait unveiled by the President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday that said the portrait is that of Prosenjit Chatterjee, the actor who played the role of Netaji in his biopic "Gumnami".

BJP has insulted Bengal and Netaji, says Mamata Banerjee

Sharpening her attack against the Bharaitya Janata Party over the Victoria Memorial controversy of January 23, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that it was an insult to Bengal and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

'Constructive talks': India, China to push for early disengagement in Ladakh

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) agreed to push for an early disengagement of their frontline troops at frictions areas on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of military talks held on Sunday.

Dr Anthony Fauci reveals ‘disturbing’ incidents under Trump administration

The presidential years of Donald Trump ended on January 20 amid raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and people who worked in the administration have started opening up about the handling of the health crisis.

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea FC on Monday announced the sacking of manager Frank Lampard despite the club advancing to FA Cup 5th round following a 3-1 win over Luton on Sunday. Chelsea have won only one out their last five Premier League games and are currently placed at the 9th position with 29 points in 19 games.

Varun Dhawan's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins, says artist Namrata Soni

Hair and makeup artist Namrata Soni has shared a video of Varun Dhawan's bride, Natasha Dalal, getting ready for her wedding. The couple tied the knot on Sunday in Alibaug.

Let it snow: English zoo turns into winter wonderland due to snowfall. Pictures are ‘winterful’

Snowfall in parts of England transformed ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, in Dunstable, into a winter wonderland. The zoo shared pictures of this unique occurrence on its official Instagram account on January 24. To say that images are 'winterful' to look at would be an understatement.

Watch: Routes to avoid as farmers gear up for tractor rally on Republic Day

Farmers are all set to hold their tractor rally in the capital on Republic Day. Preparations have been made by the authorities who are keeping a tight vigil to avoid any untoward incident.