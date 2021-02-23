News updates from HT: CJI asks petitioner to not address Supreme Court judges as 'Your Honour' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Don’t address Supreme Court judges as ‘Your Honour’: CJI to petitioner

Judges of the Supreme Court are not to be addressed as "Your Honour", said Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Tuesday, explaining that such salutation befits judges of the Supreme Court of the United States or the magistrate courts in our country.

Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

Virat Kohli is destined to go down in history as a man with plethora of individual and captaincy record. A win in the third Test against England will make him the most successful Indian Test captain at home.

Kangana Ranaut says she turned down 'item songs' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan; lashes out at 'B-grade hyenas'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she turned down 'item numbers' in films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan.

Tara Sutaria plays perfect white bride in ₹3lakh lehenga for her 'new chapter'

Tara Sutaria and white are a match made in heaven, and the Student of the Year 2 actor is often seen in the angelic colour, be it Indian wear or western wear.

Alert cop saves woman from being crushed under train at Lucknow. Watch

An alert constable is being hailed as a hero after a video of her saving a passenger from being crushed under a moving train was shared online. The video was posted on the official Twitter profile of the Ministry of Railways.

Petrol, diesel prices: 'PM Modi coward' says Congress; minister explains taxes

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'coward' for refusing to take responsibility for the high fuel prices, and instead blaming previous governments.