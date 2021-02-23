News updates from HT: CJI asks petitioner to not address Supreme Court judges as 'Your Honour' and all the latest news
Don’t address Supreme Court judges as ‘Your Honour’: CJI to petitioner
Judges of the Supreme Court are not to be addressed as “Your Honour”, said Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Tuesday, explaining that such salutation befits judges of the Supreme Court of the United States or the magistrate courts in our country. Read more
Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner
Virat Kohli is destined to go down in history as a man with plethora of individual and captaincy record. A win in the third Test against England will make him the most successful Indian Test captain at home. Read more
Kangana Ranaut says she turned down 'item songs' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan; lashes out at 'B-grade hyenas'
Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she turned down 'item numbers' in films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan. Read more
Tara Sutaria plays perfect white bride in ₹3lakh lehenga for her 'new chapter'
Tara Sutaria and white are a match made in heaven, and the Student of the Year 2 actor is often seen in the angelic colour, be it Indian wear or western wear. Read more
Alert cop saves woman from being crushed under train at Lucknow. Watch
An alert constable is being hailed as a hero after a video of her saving a passenger from being crushed under a moving train was shared online. The video was posted on the official Twitter profile of the Ministry of Railways. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices: 'PM Modi coward' says Congress; minister explains taxes
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'coward' for refusing to take responsibility for the high fuel prices, and instead blaming previous governments. Watch here
‘Take Covid vaccine or else…’, Odisha warns healthcare and frontline workers
- The government warned healthcare and frontline workers who are reluctant to take the vaccine that their privileges would be taken away if they do not comply with the vaccination drive.
Congress, SDA allies in Puducherry to stage demonstration against Centre
Priyanka's speech in Mathura interrupted after protest over Rajasthan rape case
Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail
Government wants no dissent at all: CPI(M) on one year of Delhi riots
Assam militant wanted for multiple killings returns from Myanmar to surrender
- Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 other militants belonging to five rebel groups surrendered in front of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function in Guwahati.
'Divide and rule politics won't work': Nadda takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Indian Railways to run 11 new special trains. Here is full list
Centre signs $304 million pact with AIIB for power transmission network in Assam
Protest in Odisha assembly against fuel price hike
More pvt hospitals to be utilised for increasing vaccination coverage: Govt
India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
- India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
MoD clears defence buys worth ₹13,700 cr, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks
- The order for the tanks could be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year, with five tanks to be delivered within 30 months of the signing of the contract.
