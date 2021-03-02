IND USA
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad for praising Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi

A top Congress office-bearer led a protest against and had Ghulam Nabi Azad’s effigy burnt in Jammu on Tuesday days after the former Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

'There was a govt in UP’: Yogi Adityanath cautions Mamata Banerjee of her turn

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought to remind Mamata Banerjee, his counterpart in poll-bound West Bengal, of ‘a government in UP,’ which, he said, ‘used to fire bullets at Ram devotees in Ayodhya.’ Read more

Not just Congress, alliance with cleric Abbas Siddiqui divides Left Front too

The electoral alliance the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has forged with cleric Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF) in poll-bound Bengal—an unprecedented move by the Marxists—has raised questions not only within the Left Front and the Congress but has rattled senior members of the Siddiqui family of Furfura Sharif as well. Read more

UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

Britain's Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell. Read more

Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies

National Coach Igor Stimac named 10 new faces in the 35-member list of probables list for the Indian National Team’s forthcoming back-to-back International Friendlies against Oman and UAE, which will be held in Dubai, UAE on March 25 and March 29 respectively. Read more

Tata Motors delivers 100 units of Safari in Delhi in a single day

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced it had delivered 100 units of the recently-launched Safari in Delhi-NCR region in a single day. Read more

Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go

The Hindu wedding ceremony of Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma has been postponed due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, because of which a limit has been set for the number of guests allowed at public functions. Read more

Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral

A sketch by Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudhry on how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor grabbed the attention of netizens and quickly went viral. However, among those sharing their reactions to the video was also the Thiruvananthapuram MP himself. In a tweet shared on February 27, Tharoor posted a tongue in cheek reply to the video that has since also gone viral. Read more

Watch: ‘Corruption & nepotism their only ideologies’: BJP on Congress alliance with ISF

The BJP has lashed out at the Congress party over its alliance with the Indian Secular Front in West Bengal. BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the only ideologies that Congress cares about are ‘corruption & nepotism’ and these alliances show the hypocrisy of the party which claims to be secular. Watch here

ghulam nabi azad indian national congress bjp chief minister yogi adityanath mamata banerjeee prince philip shashi tharoor
The pictures of health officials administering the vaccine at the minister's residence flooded social media and television news channels broadcast the story on a loop to highlight the misuse of power by the minister. (SOURCED)
india news

Karnataka's agriculture minister gets his Covid-19 vaccine at home, kicks up row

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • The incident has given the opposition parties more fuel to attack the minister and the BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state.
Rajnath Singh being administered Covid-19 vaccine (twitter.com/rajnathsingh)
india news

‘Bas ho gaya’: Rajnath Singh receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Rajnath Singh tweeted that he received his first dose of the vaccine at the RR Hospital in Delhi. Tuesday is Day 2 of the second phase of India’s vaccine drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Representational image.
india news

Centre hands over probe into bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the blast was part of a conspiracy to force Jakir Hossain to leave TMC
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya addressing at the inauguration of the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', in New Delhi on Tuesday. Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sanjeev Ranjan and other dignitaries are also seen. (ANI Photo)
india news

India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Mandaviya said that the Indian government is all geared up for facilitating and grounding the investments in the maritime sector.
A wine shop open at Aarti Chowk, Ferozepur Road, in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
india news

Rajasthan govt expects higher revenue from e-auction of liquor shops

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • In a first, excise department will e-auction liquor shops in Rajasthan
BJP Bihar MP and Union Minister RK Singh(ANI)
india news

‘Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of China’s role’: Union min

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Union Power minister R K Singh said that two teams had conducted an investigation and found “human error” to be the reason behind the power outage.
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party leaders, workers in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 2. (Photo: BJP media cell)
india news

Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The BJP chief asked the leaders to make strong mandal units by April 6, the party’s foundation date, active booth committees by September 25 (Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s anniversary), and panna pramukhs by December 25 (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s anniversary)
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
india news

Kangana Ranaut moves SC, seeks transfer of cases from Mumbai to Shimla

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The transfer petition by Ranaut and Chandel was filed in the top court on February 24 and is yet to be listed. The two have been named in separate FIRs for promoting enmity and insulting religious beliefs
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning. Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.(HT file photo)
india news

Centre, state officials to review CoWin portal functioning today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for Covid-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.
Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra leads Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent. (ANI Photo)
india news

6 states, UT have Covid-19 positivity rate higher than national average: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu cumulatively accounting for 84.16 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases.
Modi has made a successful attempt to ensure that the light of development reaches every needy person through his resolve of "inclusive development and universal empowerment" without any discrimination, Naqvi said.
india news

PM Narendra Modi is an authentic brand of development, good governance: Naqvi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Addressing BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the Minority Affairs Minister said confidence in development would be a "strong criterion" in the upcoming polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
File photo of Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN.(ANI)
india news

'OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, misused by Pakistan': India at UNHRC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The statement comes almost a week after India rejected Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari's criticism of the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Police said they have sealed the borders of Begusarai district to stop the robbers from escaping.(Getty Images)
india news

14 lakh looted in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Saharsa

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • The bank robbery in Begusarai was the fourth in the last three months.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)
india news

Odisha nominates senior officers to monitor development works in 10 districts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The Planning and Convergence department issued a notification on Monday and nominated the officers to supervise welfare programmes in 10 aspirational districts of the state for three months starting from April 1, he said.
