News updates from HT: Delhi HC tells Centre that it is not protecting Twitter and all the latest news

‘If they’re in defiance, you’re free to take action’: HC tells govt after giving Twitter new deadline for appointing RGO

Justice Rekha Palli said that the court is not granting Twitter any protection. “I have already told them that they have to comply with the rules. I am not giving them any protection. If they are in defiance, you are free to take action. Read more here.

The central hysteria behind Central Vista

Safety and functionality dictate the need for a new Parliament building. It is simply de rigeur to oppose anything that Prime Minister (PM) Modi says or does, no matter what its merits, nor the logic or rationale behind it, and even if you have to contradict your own earlier stand on the subject. Read more here.

Virus outbreak forces England to name 9 uncapped cricketers in ODI squad for Pakistan series, Ben Stokes to lead

England's revised, hastily assembled ODI squad will be coached by Chris Silverwood, who had earlier decided to take some time off during the white-ball series but has been pressed back into action. Read more here.

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's doomed romance continues in tragic love story. Watch

Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, the sequel to the hit music video starring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon, has been released. Watch here.

All-electric Rolls-Royce plane set to take flight, to get I-Pace ground support

Rolls-Royce's electric aircraft will make a world-record attempt for the fastest all-electric plane with a target speed of 300+ mph. Read more here.





