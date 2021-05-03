IND USA
Oxygen Express loaded with tankers containing medical oxygen.(PTI)
News updates from HT: Delhi to get 205 tonnes of oxygen in Railways' biggest one-day load and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 08:55 PM IST

Delhi to receive 205 tonnes of liquid oxygen in Railways’ biggest single-day load

Delhi is scheduled to receive around 205 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday morning as the Union ministry of railways has deployed 10 tankers onboard two Oxygen Express trains. Read more

'Blood on your hands, how dare you': Michael Slater slams Australian PM for ban on citizens returning from India

Former Australia cricketer on Monday took to Twitter to slam Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his government for slapping a ban on Australian citizens returning from India after the culmination of the ongoing IPL 2021 season. Read more

Priyanka Chopra champions Sonu Sood's appeal for kids who lost parents to Covid-19, calls him 'visionary philanthropist'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a recent video message posted by Sonu Sood on social media. In it, Sonu had appealed to the Indian government to make all education free for any child who has lost their parents to Covid-19. Read more

‘I may be murdered…’: Mamata reads out Nandigram poll officer’s alleged message

Mamata Banerjee continued to cry foul over the election result of Nandigram where she lost to BJP’S Suvendu Adhikari by under 2000 votes. Mamata alleged that the returning officer of Nandigram was threatened against recounting of votes. Watch here

