News updates from HT: Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy and all the latest

Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy

The 30-member expert team succeeded in widening the mouth of the lake, formed upstream Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district due to flash floods, by about 15 feet, leading to faster drainage, which is likely to prevent a repeat of the tragedy, according to state disaster response force (SDRF) commandant Navneet Bhullar. Read more

Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remained closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Read more

Fuel prices rise after 2 days, petrol & diesel up by 25 and 35 paise in Delhi

State-run oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday announced a hike in fuel prices, after keeping rates unchanged for two straight days, according to news agency ANI. Read more

India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and creating a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming third Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national television

One of the highlights of singer Rahul Vaidya’s Bigg Boss 14 journey was his romantic proposal to actor Disha Parmar on her birthday. Read more

Newlyweds donate blood to save girl’s life, Uttar Pradesh cop shares tale

The Internet is filled with stories which showcase the kind gestures of others and capture the true essence of humanity. They have the power to instantly fill your heart with a warm feeling. Read more

Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast

As you soak in the morning breeze with the windows open, before getting to the day’s tasks, we have a recipe of scrumptious vegan French toast to give the perfect kick to start your day. Read more

Covid spike: VIP wedding attended by top netas; Pawar, Fadnavis faces action

Amid Maharashtra Covid spike, a mega wedding was attended by top netas. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala reportedly attended the wedding. Watch







