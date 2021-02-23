News updates from HT: Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy and all the latest
Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy
The 30-member expert team succeeded in widening the mouth of the lake, formed upstream Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district due to flash floods, by about 15 feet, leading to faster drainage, which is likely to prevent a repeat of the tragedy, according to state disaster response force (SDRF) commandant Navneet Bhullar. Read more
Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remained closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Read more
Fuel prices rise after 2 days, petrol & diesel up by 25 and 35 paise in Delhi
State-run oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday announced a hike in fuel prices, after keeping rates unchanged for two straight days, according to news agency ANI. Read more
India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record
India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and creating a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming third Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national television
One of the highlights of singer Rahul Vaidya’s Bigg Boss 14 journey was his romantic proposal to actor Disha Parmar on her birthday. Read more
Newlyweds donate blood to save girl’s life, Uttar Pradesh cop shares tale
The Internet is filled with stories which showcase the kind gestures of others and capture the true essence of humanity. They have the power to instantly fill your heart with a warm feeling. Read more
Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast
As you soak in the morning breeze with the windows open, before getting to the day’s tasks, we have a recipe of scrumptious vegan French toast to give the perfect kick to start your day. Read more
Covid spike: VIP wedding attended by top netas; Pawar, Fadnavis faces action
Amid Maharashtra Covid spike, a mega wedding was attended by top netas. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala reportedly attended the wedding. Watch
6 killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Bihar's Katihar
6 killed in blast at quarry site in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur: Report
Puducherry CM resigns ahead of floor test: What may happen in Union Territory now
Smriti Irani buys land in Amethi, takes a dig at Congress
Bengaluru apartment sealed; Karnataka ups vigil as Covid cases rise in Kerala
India permits Imran Khan's aircraft to use its airspace for travel to Sri Lanka
Working with ministries to address NRIs’ demand for postal voting: EC
Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi set to hold rallies today
- Farmers' union leaders as well lawmakers from the opposition have turned to Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support against the three farm laws.
Gujarat municipal election results 2021 live updates: Counting of votes begins
Court asks Uttarakhand government to submit details of Mahakumbh preparations
- One million visitors are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on routine days while about five million are expected for Shahi Snaans (royal baths)
Light rain, thunderstorm to impact western Himalayas for next 3-4 days
Closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement: US
Covid-19: Gujarat, MP to screen select inter-state travellers at borders
Covid-19 vaccine tracker
