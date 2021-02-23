Newlyweds donate blood to save girl’s life, Uttar Pradesh cop shares tale

The Internet is filled with stories which showcase the kind gestures of others and capture the true essence of humanity. They have the power to instantly fill your heart with a warm feeling. This tweet by an Uttar Pradesh policeman perfectly fits that category. His post describes how a newlywed couple saved a girl’s life by donating blood.

The post was shared on the micro-blogging site by UP policeman Ashish Kumar Mishra. The caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, explains that a little girl was in need of blood but no one came forward to donate it. That is when the newlyweds, still in their wedding attire, stepped in to save the day. Mishra also added the hastags #UpPoliceMitra, #BloodDonation and #PoliceMitra while sharing the post. His Twitter bio says UP Police Mitra is an initiative which encourages youths to donate blood.

The post is complete with an image of the duo.

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Great example. Wish the couple all the best for a very happy married life,” shared a Twitter user. “Great work by them,” expressed another. “Big salute to the newlyweds,” wrote a third. “Great service to humanity,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the tweet?