News updates from HT: Farmers gather for Mumbai rally; Sharad Pawar present and all the latest news
Farmers gather for Mumbai rally; Sharad Pawar present, Shiv Sena sends youth wing leader
Leaders of the prominent parties in Maharashtra joined a gathering of farmers at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday. Read more
Delhi HC reiterates ‘voluntary to download WhatsApp on mobile, not mandatory’
The Delhi High Court on Monday reiterated that it was not a compulsion to download the WhatsApp mobile application but voluntary." Read more
Sikkim goes back to non-partisan polls after more than a decade
Tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim is all set to return to non-partisan form of elections after more than a decade. Read more
Naku La clash: China trying to open new front, test India’s defence, say experts
The latest face-off involving Chinese troops at Naku La in Sikkim appears to be part of a larger effort to both test India’s defences and open a new front. Read more
India vs Australia: 'He really enjoys a battle,' Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower praised Rishabh Pant for his fighting spirit in Australia to help India win the Test series 2-1. Read more
Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said
Known for breaking the stereotypes and asking important questions, Neena Gupta is making headlines once again. Read more
Skoda Kushaq SUV, rival to Creta, will get two engine and three gearbox options
Skoda Kushaq SUV, rival to Creta, will get two engine and three gearbox options. Underlining how the mid-size SUV will be made in India but made for the world, Skoda recently released more images. Read more
Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise
Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park, Colorado shared a post on their Facebook page that has warmed netizens' hearts. Read more
Best offer given to farmers, says minister Tomar, adds stir will end soon
Apni Party seeks PM Modi’s intervention to restore J-K's statehood, 4G links
- Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also raised issues of rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the need for all-weather inter-regional road connections
Nitin Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper options to cement, steel
14 Haryana Police officers to receive Police medals on R-Day
Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar
17 ITBP officials get Police Medals on eve of Republic Day
'Maharashtra Governor has time for Kangana, but not farmers': Sharad Pawar
DRDO conducts maiden launch of Akash missile at integrated test range in Odisha
CRPF man killed in Pulwama attack gets President's police medal for gallantry
Delhi High Court adopts QR code-based digital entry pass system
40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- The woman succumbed to her injuries after she was attacked by a leopard when she had gone to the forest to collect grass.
Goa nearing complete normalcy after Covid-19 outbreak: Governor Koshyari
Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
President Kovind confers Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 40 people
