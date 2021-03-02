News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month and all the latest news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Ghazipur border partially reopens
Vehicular movement to Ghaziabad from Delhi through Ghazipur border has been partially restored since Monday evening, over a month after all the carriageways on the border were closed and traffic was diverted. Read More
Bengal: How the Left diluted its own politics to try and outmanoeuvre TMC
On February 28, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)-led Left Front kicked off its campaign for the forthcoming West Bengal elections with its customary rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds. Read More
TRP scam: Bombay high court grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta
The Bombay high court on Tuesday, granted bail to former Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta who has been booked in the TRP manipulation case by Mumbai police. Read More
2021 TVS Star City Plus launched with disc brakes
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 edition of the Star City Plus motorcycle in India at ₹68,465 (ex-showroom Delhi). Read More
‘For a dislocated thumb to take that long': Gavaskar asked if Jadeja walks into the team despite Axar’s performance
When Ravindra Jadeja dislocated his thumb during the third Test against Australia in January, people wondered who might come into the team to replace him. Read More
Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga
Picking outfits for a destination wedding is not that simple, and especially, if the wedding is at a beach. Read More
Dhamaka teaser: Kartik Aaryan is a nervous news anchor reporting on terror attack. Watch
Kartik Aaryan plays a 'frustrated ex-anchor' in upcoming film Dhamaka. A departure from him usual romantic roles, Dhamaka will release on Netflix, and its first teaser was shared on Tuesday. Read More
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi plucks tea leaves at tea garden in poll bound Assam
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the Sadharu tea garden in Assam and interacted with workers. Watch
Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur
- East-Himalayan Eranthemum is a native plant of east Himalayan region, Bangladesh and Burma. It flowers during January-March, said a website.
Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues
'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains
Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving
4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver
- On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations.
12,286 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 11.12 mn
PM Modi inaugurates 'Maritime India Summit 2021'
'Hanumanji crossed country to get sanjeevani': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccine
Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life
- The state government earlier ruled out a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices citing reduction in revenue.
Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report
Hash constant: Govt’s solution to tracing originator of viral messages
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Delhi
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV
